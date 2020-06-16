Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 14:15:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps

 
 
16/06/2020    14:10 GMT+7

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps

Users of the "BeAware Bahrain" app are required to register with a national ID number

Image copyrightReuters


Kuwait and Bahrain have rolled out some of the most invasive Covid-19 contact-tracing apps in the world, putting the privacy and security of their users at risk, Amnesty International says.

The rights group found the apps were carrying out live or near-live tracking of users' locations by uploading GPS co-ordinates to a central server.

It urged the Gulf states to stop using them in their current forms.

Norway has halted the roll-out of its app because of similar concerns.

The country's data protection authority said the app represented a disproportionate intrusion into users' privacy given the low rate of infection there.

Researchers at Amnesty's Security Lab carried out a technical analysis of 11 apps in Algeria, Bahrain, France, Iceland, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Norway, Qatar, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Bahrain's "BeAware Bahrain" and Kuwait's "Shlonik" stood out, along with Norway's "Smittestopp", as being among the most alarming mass surveillance tools, according a report published on Tuesday.

Most contact-tracing apps rely solely on Bluetooth signals, but Bahrain and Kuwait's capture location data through GPS and upload this to a central database, tracking the movements of users in real time.

The researchers say Bahraini and Kuwaiti authorities would be able to easily link this sensitive personal information to an individual, as users are required to register with a national ID number. Other countries' contact tracing apps anonymise users.

Accessing such data could help authorities tackle Covid-19, but Claudio Guarnieri, head of Amnesty's Security Lab, said the apps were "running roughshod over people's privacy, with highly invasive surveillance tools which go far beyond what is justified".

 

Mr Guarnieri added: "They are essentially broadcasting the locations of users to a government database in real time - this is unlikely to be necessary and proportionate in the context of a public health response. Technology can play a useful role in contact tracing to contain Covid-19, but privacy must not be another casualty as governments rush to roll out apps."

Mohammed al-Maskati, a Bahraini activist who is the Middle East digital protection co-ordinator for the human rights group Front Line Defenders, said there was also a concern the information collected by the apps might be shared with third parties.

Bahrain's app was linked to a television show called "Are You At Home?", which offered prizes to users who stayed at home during Ramadan.

The issues uncovered by Amnesty's investigation are particularly alarming given that the human rights records of Gulf governments are poor.

"When you equip a repressive state with the means to surveil an entire population - whether it's in the name of public safety or not - you can be certain that it's only going to enhance their means of control and repression to then track down dissidents or anyone that they consider to be a public threat. And in a lot of places like the Gulf, that means activists," says Sarah Aoun, chief technologist at privacy campaign organisation Open Tech Fund.

There is also a concern that the technology will continue to be used after the threat of the coronavirus recedes, Ms Aoun adds.

"Historically, there's been no incentive for governments to limit their overreach into people's privacy. On the contrary, if you take a look at 9/11 and the aftermath of that, it essentially ushered a new era of surveillance in the name of protecting citizens. And this time is no different."

Mr Maskati says critics will be unable to rely on regulatory oversight bodies in Gulf states for protection.

"If privacy is violated in a country like Norway, I can resort to regional tools such as the European Court of Human Rights and European Committee of Social Rights. But in our region there is not any such tool. On the contrary, resorting to local authorities may present an additional risk."

Bahrain and Kuwait did not respond to the BBC's request for comment. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam is in the early stage of AI development. It has made a strong start at the A level, and is, step by step, moving towards the B and C levels.

Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Bkav has announced plans to produce the Bkav-C85 smart phone series to support 4G connectivity at a price of less than VND1 million (US$43) as the firm strives to reach the goal of universal 4G phones in the near future.

Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam may order schools to shut down on days when the air quality is poor, according to the draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environment Protection.

Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/06/2020 

Riding elephants is a tourism service that exploits animals and poses risks for both visitors and mahouts.

PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Dozens of games were teased including a return to the Spider-Man, Horizon and Gran Turismo franchises.

VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door
VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Natural forests have been closed for a few years as per the command from the Prime Minister. However, the forests still continue to disappear.

Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations
Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Four mobile network operators of Viettel, Vinaphone, MobiFone and Gtel signed an agreement in Hanoi on June 10 to share about 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS).

Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook have jointly launched the "Proud Vietnam" project, including the "Immense Vietnam" music video, which aims to promote the country’s tourism.

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security.

George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

The move comes after IBM ended its facial recognition activities amid concerns over racial bias.

Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
Time for Vietnamese smartphone brands to conquer home market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

After a lot of failed efforts, Vietnam’s smartphone products now have a great opportunity to return to the market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 