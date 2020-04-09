Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 09:33:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row

 
 
09/04/2020    09:27 GMT+7

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

Coronavirus: EU top scientist forced out in political row
Prof Ferrari complained that his political skills in Brussels were "clearly inadequate"

The president of the European Union's ERC scientific research council has resigned after three months in the job with an attack on the EU's scientific governance and political operations.

Mauro Ferrari said he had lost faith in the system after he failed to set up a special programme to fight coronavirus.

But the research council said later his resignation followed a written, unanimous vote of no confidence.

It said it regretted Prof Ferrari's comments.

"Since his appointment, Professor Ferrari displayed a lack of engagement with the ERC, failing to participate in many important meetings, spending extensive time in the USA and failing to defend the ERC's programme and mission when representing the ERC," it said in a statement. 

The EU's executive insisted it had the most comprehensive measures to combat the virus.

One MEP had earlier been quoted accusing Prof Ferrari of taking a "window-dressing public relations stand".

Who is Mauro Ferrari?

Mauro Ferrari is an Italian-American scientist known as a pioneer in the field of nanomedicine with decades of work in the US. When he took up the role as head of the European Research Council he stressed his commitment to serving society.

In a statement to the Financial Times and Corriere della Sera in Italy,he spoke of his commitment to the "idealistic dream of a United Europe... crushed by a very different reality".

As the tragedy of the pandemic became clear Prof Ferrari says he pushed for a special programme directed at combating Covid-19, with the world's best scientists having the resources to fight it with new drugs, vaccines, diagnostic tools and behavioural approaches based on sciences "to replace the oft-improvised intuitions of political leaders".

His proposals were rejected unanimously, he said, by the council's governing body because the ERC funded "bottom-up" research proposed by scientists themselves and did not see the beneficial impact on society as a justification for funding.

Prof Ferrari describes how he then worked directly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and developed a plan which she contributed to.

However, he complains his direct involvement with Mrs von der Leyen "created an internal political thunderstorm" and once it went to the different parts of the Commission he believes it "disintegrated upon impact".

There are many questions surrounding the real reasons behind the resignation of Mauro Ferrari.

Yes, his stinging accusations about EU institutions weighed down by bureaucracy and internal politics ring true, but he will have known that before he agreed to become the bloc's chief scientist.

 

He will have also known that EU countries have always fought to keep sovereignty over national health services, so it is odd that he singled the lack of public health co-ordination across the EU as another reason for his departure.

In fact, high-level insiders in the European Research agency tell me Mr Ferrari's resignation was not voluntary. He was asked to leave, they say.

They say he was absent for half of the three months he was supposedly at the helm of the ERC, spending time instead in the US, where he has an affiliate professorship at Washington University as well as private interests in the pharmaceutical industry. He is listed on the board of directors at US biotech company Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Mauro Ferrari announced he was now returning to the US to fight Covid-19 on the front line.

The ERC is eager to point out that many of its top scientists have already done that. It says virologists, epidemiologists and others who were doing basic research for them have now joined Covid research teams in other European Commission programmes.

Professor Ferrari's personal ambitions clashed with the cumbersome structures of the EU, perhaps. A crying shame on all sides when all hands are needed on deck in Europe, the US and globally to help protect the general public from coronavirus.

The research council detailed several of those points in its statement, saying:

  • Prof Ferrari had failed to take part in important meetings and spent extensive time in the US
  • he had made several personal initiatives within the Commission, without consulting or tapping into the ERC's collective knowledge
  • he had been involved in multiple external enterprises, some academic and some commercial, which "appeared on several occasions to take precedence over his commitment to ERC"
  • his workload proved to be incompatible with his mandate.

Speaking to the BBC's Newshour programme on Wednesday, Prof Ferrari said his departure was caused by a "very significant divergence of opinion" about the strategy needed for the current crisis. He also denied his other work commitments hindered his ability to fulfil the role.

The EU has often struggled to reach a consensus on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak. Finance ministers suspended talks early on Wednesday on how to help southern eurozone countries worst affected by the pandemic. The talks were due to resume on Thursday.

After Prof Ferrari's resignation, German MEP Christian Ehler told the Science Business website that Prof Ferrari's proposals contradicted the legal basis of the ERC and were a "window-dressing public relations stand on the coronavirus crisis".

One of the conditions for an ERC grant is that scientists apply for funding on a "bottom-up" basis for research either in a public or private research organisation.

A Commission spokesman said more 50 ERC projects had been involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and 18 research and development proposals had been selected.- across a variety of scientific fields from virology to social behaviour.

Prof Ferrari said it was time for him to return to "the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19, with real resources and responsibilities, away from offices in Brussels, where my political skills are clearly inadequate".

The Commission said it was grateful for Prof Ferrari's "strong personal investment" and wished him well for the future. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
NextTech invests in VN chatbot platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
Robot helpers put medical staff at ease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
The ‘quiet assistant’ to Prof Tran Thanh Van
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
How illegal traders bring tigers into Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/04/2020 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 