Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/03/2020 16:10:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains

 
 
28/03/2020    10:57 GMT+7

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

Smuggled pangolins have been found to carry viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world.

Scientists say the sale of the animals in wildlife markets should be strictly prohibited to minimise the risk of future outbreaks.

Pangolins are the most-commonly illegally trafficked mammal, used both as food and in traditional medicine.

In research published in the journal Nature, researchers say handling these animals requires "caution".

And they say further surveillance of wild pangolins is needed to understand their role in the risk of future transmission to humans.

Two groups of coronaviruses related to the virus behind the human pandemic have been identified in Malayan pangolins smuggled into China, said lead researcher Dr Tommy Lam of The University of Hong Kong.

"Although their role as the intermediate host of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak remains to be confirmed, sale of these wild animals in wet markets should be strictly prohibited to avoid future zoonotic [animal to human] transmission," he told BBC News.

Bats also contain coronaviruses, which are closer still to the human virus, except in one key area - the part that helps the virus invade cells.

 

"This tells us that viruses that look pretty adapted to humans are present in wildlife," said co-researcher, Prof Edward Holmes of the University of Sydney. "Bats are certainly involved, pangolins may be, but it is very possible that other animal species are involved as well."

Exactly how the virus jumped from a wild animal, presumably a bat, to another animal and then humans remains a mystery. The horseshoe bat and the pangolin have both been implicated, but the precise sequence of events is unknown.

Finding the virus in smuggled Malayan pangolins raised the question of where they contracted the virus, said Dr Lam. Was it from bats along the trafficking route to China or in their native habitats in Southeast Asia?

Calls to end illegal wildlife trade

Conservationists say it would be devastating if the discovery led to further persecution of the endangered mammal. The animal's scales are in high demand for use in traditional Chinese medicine, while pangolin meat is considered a delicacy.

"This is the time for the international community to pressure their governments to end illegal wildlife trade," said Elisa Panjang of Cardiff University, a pangolin conservation officer at the Danau Girang Field Centre in Malaysia.

China has moved to ban the consumption of meat from wild animals in the wake of the outbreak. Similar moves are being considered in Vietnam.

Prof Andrew Cunningham of Zoological Society of London (ZSL) said it was important not to jump to conclusions from the paper. "The source of the detected coronavirus really is unknown - it might have been a natural pangolin virus or have jumped from another species between capture and death."

And Dr Dan Challender, of the University of Oxford, said pangolins are known to host various strains of coronaviruses. "Identifying the source of SARS-CoV-2 is important to understand the emergence of the current pandemic, and in preventing similar events in the future," he said. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.

Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
VNTA asks network operators to ensure online services during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

 The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications asked network operators to ensure the quality of telecommunications services.

Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
Quang Binh rangers collect over 1,000 wildlife snares
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

Rangers and patrol forces have removed and collected more than 1,000 snares in Le Thuy District’s Dong Chau forest.

Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching in five years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/03/2020 

The third such event in five years prompts scientists to renew urgent warnings about climate change.

Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.

ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

The social media platform has seen usage rocket in countries hardest hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

Developing human resources for meteorology industry
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/03/2020 

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 