Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 15:28:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses

 
 
01/04/2020    15:25 GMT+7

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses

 Elephants are a major feature of Thailand's tourist trail


More than 1,000 elephants face starvation in Thailand because the coronavirus crisis has slashed revenue from tourism, conservationists say.

An almost total absence of visitors means that many caretakers are struggling to afford food for Thailand's 4,000 captive elephants.

The animals can eat up to 200kg (440lb) of food a day.

Thailand reported 127 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the country's recorded total to 1,651.

Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, told the BBC: "If there is no support forthcoming to keep them safe, these elephants, some of whom are pregnant, will either starve to death or may be put on to the streets to beg."

Alternatively, some elephants may be sold to zoos or they may be returned to the illicit logging business, which officially banned the use of elephants in 1989.

"It's a very bleak outlook unless some financial help is received immediately," Lek Chailert adds.

It's a challenge to keep the animals fed and healthy at the best of times but now it's the dry season, which makes the situation even more extreme.

 

Kerri McCrae, who manages the Kindred Spirit Elephant Sanctuary in Mae Chaem, in northern Thailand, said the villagers who live near her had brought approximately seven elephants back to her area because they were not receiving any money from tourism anymore.

"Feeding elephants is a priority but the issue is that there's not enough forest left to feed them," she explains.

Ms McCrae, who originally comes from Northern Ireland and is also a co-founder of the sanctuary, has to drive up to three hours a day to find enough grasses and corn stalks to feed the five elephants in her care.

She says local elephant caretakers are forced to do the same.

The country, which normally relies on tourism for a large portion of its economic growth, has been forced to close its borders to all tourists and much of the country is in lockdown.

Happy elephants, Kerri McCrae says, are usually swinging their tails or flapping their ears or even giving themselves dust baths to keep cool. But elephants get depressed when they're hungry, and none of that happy behaviour would be on display.

"The worst case scenario is that owners will have to chose between themselves and their elephants," Ms McCrae says. "The people here don't have much, but they're doing what it takes to keep the elephants alive for now." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.

Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
Severe drought, saline intrusion can be predicted months in advance: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Nguyen Huu Thien, an independent expert on the Mekong Delta, said he warned of severe drought and saline intrusion in mid-2019 after observing the flood season and the salty-fresh water boundary of the river.

Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
Sick sea turtle recovers after a month of care
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

A female Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys Olivacea) has been rescued and cared for by the SaSa Marine animal rescue team in Da Nang since it was found on the beach of Tam Thanh commune in Quang Nam Province on February 23.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 