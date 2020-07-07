Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/07/2020 14:24:51 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation

08/07/2020    14:19 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (left) looks at digital technologies on display. — File Photo

Hung spoke at a conference reviewing results in the first half of the year and setting orientations for the second half, saying that Viet Nam had a significant advantage in digital transformation, given a large number of strong information technology and telecommunications companies.

“It’s time to invest heavily in digital transformation, promoting the development of digital technology companies in Viet Nam for the country to create breakthroughs,” Hung said.

He urged ICT companies to focus on developing the domestic market which had a population of 100 million, stressing that the domestic market was a ground for companies to go global.

The ICT sector must also contribute to developing an autonomous economy. The pandemic also provided opportunities to invest in healthcare and promote the use of digital technology in the healthcare sector.

Hung urged firms to apply new management models and new business models based on the application of digital technologies.

Regarding foreign direct investment, Hung said that Viet Nam should focus on attracting investment in high technology, promoting research and development (R&D), urging ICT firms to get ready for not only technology transfer but also cooperation in R&D for core technology and products.

Telecommunications companies must hasten the development of 5G services and ensure digital infrastructure at industrial parks, hi-tech zones and IT zones as a preparation to receive the new wave of investment.

Hung stressed that new-generation telecommunications infrastructure or digital infrastructure was the most important factor in a digital economy.

 

Hung also emphasised the mission to master the network security ecosystem.

Hung said this year, digital transformation strategies would be developed for ministries and localities.

In addition, ministries and localities must enhance efforts to put all public services online at level four (service payments can be settled online) by 2021 at the latest.

All provinces and cities must have data systems connected. The IT system must have four-layer security this year.

Of note, the ministry targeted that every Vietnamese had smartphones and every household had a high-speed, fibre optic internet connection.

The ministry would also focus on developing four types of digital technology companies in Viet Nam: those owning core technology, providing solutions and developing products, operating technologies and start-ups. — VNS

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

 
 

