Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion

25/07/2020    11:28 GMT+7

Da Nang, considered the most liveable city in Vietnam, is facing a risk of lacking domestic water on a large scale because of saline intrusion and other factors in the 2020 dry season.

Also, a water supply plant project has just kicked off and will only become operational by 2021.

Within one month, from May 30 to July 4, 2020, Dawaco, the water supply company, announced suspension of water supply, ten times for 1-2 days each time. The water outages occurred in many different districts and for different reasons.

Some analysts said the water supply was cut off altenately to store water in the face of an anticipated water shortage.

According to the Central Meteorological and Hydrometeorology Station, in the 2020 dry season, the flow capacity of Vu Gia - Thu Bon river system will be 40-90 percent less, with the average water level lower than that in many years.

It is highly possible that drought, water shortage and saline intrusion will worsen. The saline intrusion at river months is likely to come earlier and the level is predicted to be the same or higher level than 2019.

According to Dawaco, the salinity of Cau Do River water at Cau Do Water Plant’s inlet of raw water soared to 5,793mg/l on some days, which is 19 times higher than the permitted standard, the highest this year and higher than that of the same period last year (5,109 mg/l).

Experts said the saline intrusion and water shortage in Da Nang began in 2017 and the situation has not improved since then. In some days in August 2019, Da Nang lacked 100,000 cubic meters of domestic water (it needs 300,000 cubic meters).

Earlier this year, the municipal authorities released Plan No 3076 on water storage to cope with the drought and saline intrusion. The leaders of the city instructed agencies to build two saltwater prevention dams.

Meanwhile, Dawaco has proposed raising the water retail price to get more money for water projects which have been going slowly, partially because of Covid-19.

According to Ho Huong, general director of Dawaco, the retail domestic water price, applied since 2017, is VND6,100 per cubic meter, which is low compared with other cities under the central administration.

In November 2019, the HCM City People’s Committee set new prices for domestic water in the city, ranging from VND5,600 per cubic meter to VND12,100.

In Can Tho City, the domestic water price is VND5,500-8,700 per cubic meters, which is ch became valid in March 2019.

Le Ha

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

 
 

Other News

.
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam on July 23 celebrated the exploits of Vietnamese astronaut Pham Tuan as one of the greatest national heroes, 40 years on from becoming the first Vietnamese person to orbit the earth.

Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
HCM City announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
New national strategy sought to root out data pitfalls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

How to protect personal data has been raised by local experts as one of the biggest issues to tackle as digital transformation becomes an increasing priority in Vietnam. 

Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, study finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Research from the University of Glasgow finds watching two hours or less of television a day could minimize health risks.

Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
Vietnam to take opportunities from green energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

By shifting to a market mechanism, the local energy industry was mobilising great resources for of all economic sectors in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
Renewable energy is answer to Vietnam's energy security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Like other countries, Vietnam is striving to use more renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Severe erosion threatens Hau River
Severe erosion threatens Hau River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

Dozens of households in An Giang Province are being threatened by erosion along the Hau River.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover rockets away from Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/07/2020 

The Asian country's first surface mission to the Red Planet heads out on a Long March 5 rocket.

Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
Vietnamese-made app approved for New York commuters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

The Essential Connector – a smartphone application for commuters – that has been jointly developed by Vietnamese and Swiss information technology engineers has been approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
Hundreds of rare primate species found in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

A group of 500 grey-shanked douc langurs and 100 northern buffed-cheeked gibbons have been discovered in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Air pollution control to be enhanced
Air pollution control to be enhanced
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.

Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
Three Vietnamese research works accepted at International Conference on Machine Learning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

The VinAI Research Institute, a member of the Vingroup Group, has had three research works accepted at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) 2020, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  21/07/2020 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

