Dak Lak makes plan to rescue injured elephant

Authorities in Dak Lak Province are planning to rescue an injured elephant that can't return to the wild.

The injured elephant wanders near residential area

On April 29, Huynh Trung Luan, director of Dak Lak Elephant Conservation Centre, said an injured elephant had appeared in Buon Don District before moving to Cu Jut District. They have assigned employees to monitor the animal and will ask foreign experts to help treat the elephant.



The elephant is around 11 years old and weighs 1.3 tonnes. It was rescued once before at Yok Don National Park in May 2013. He suffered from injuries on his trunk and right foot after stepping on a trap. He was named Cu Sut. After a week of treatment, he was released to the wild but it seemed like the couldn't reintegrate into any herds while his injuries started worsening.



Luan said, "His foot was injured so he didn't wander far. He mostly stays near the residential area. Last week, he destroyed the crops in Tan Hoa Commune so the employees had to go to the village to give warnings about the elephant and propose safety measures."



He went on to say that they were preparing plans to rescue him for a second time but faced some difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They can't invite foreign experts from South Africa and Holland to Vietnam yet.



According to the plan, they will anesthetize the elephant and bring him to a temporary treatment area. They will check to see if there are any objects like trapping wires in his foot. Dtinews

