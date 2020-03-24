Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:04:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Developing human resources for meteorology industry

 
 
24/03/2020    21:20 GMT+7

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Developing human resources for meteorology industry

Professor Trần Hồng Thái, general director of Việt Nam’s General Department of Meteorology. — Photo baotainguyenmoitruong.vn

Can you say something about the theme of World Meteorological Day this year?


World Meteorological Day, which is celebrated every year on March 23, this year will be celebrated with the theme 'Climate and Water'.

This is the same as the 'Water and Climate Change' theme of this year's World Water Day, celebrated every year on March 22.

Water, climate and climate change are closely related.

Monitoring data is very important for the State management of meteorology as well as the effective management of water resources.

Water is very important in life.

Shortages of water are increasing due to the impact of climate change and socio-economic development.

Water resources security will be a global problem, especially in Việt Nam where there are many rivers that flow across borders.

In Việt Nam, hydro-meteorological information should be considered input information for the development planning of residential areas, coastal economic areas and socio-economic sectors.

The country's current system of hydro-meteorological monitoring and forecasting has contributed to ensuring national defence, security and sovereignty protection.

What do you think about the quality of hydro-meteorological forecasts and warnings?

The reliability of hydro-meteorological forecasting/warning information has been increasingly improved, such as early warnings for weather patterns and some natural disasters in recent years.

 

Việt Nam's ability to forecast storms is nearly equal to developed countries in the region and the world.

For example, warnings of heavy rain 2-3 days ahead of time can be as accurate as about 75 per cent.

Heavy rain during a thunderstorm can be predicted from 30 minutes to 2-3 hours ahead of time.

Severe cold spells, hot weather and flood forecast on rivers in the central region and Central Highlands 2-3 days out are 70-90 per cent reliable.

However, forecasts of storm intensity and heavy rainfall are still limited.

What will the meteorology industry do to improve the capacity and quality of forecasting to meet requirements in disaster prevention and socio-economic development amid climate change?

Meteorological and hydrological forecasting is always a very difficult and complex task, especially amid abnormal and extreme climate change in both changing frequency and intensity.

Predicting what will happen in the future is very difficult and can never be absolutely accurate.

Việt Nam is known as a country which has many storms and floods every year.

Recognising the importance of hydro-meteorological forecasting in natural disaster prevention and mitigation, the industry will focus on investing in science, technology and training human resources as the main solution to develop on the basis of existing resources.

The sector also needs to prepare human resources to carry out bilateral and multilateral international co-operation in research, application and technology transfer.

We will try our best to strengthen the management, monitoring and forecasting of water supplies, working with the natural resources and environment sector to perform State management in the field of hydrometeorology to minimise undesirable hazards.

To carry out this, we want to receive active sharing and participation of all levels of authorities and people in mitigating the risks of water and climate, contributing to serving sustainable development goals. — VNS/Tin Tuc

 
 

Other News

.
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14 giờ trước 

Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

Technology startups receive huge investments
Technology startups receive huge investments
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Feasible solutions were needed to eliminate traditional lime kilns while satisfying national lime demand, the Vietnam Foundry and Metallurgy Science and Technology Association has said.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 