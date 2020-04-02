Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement.

Doctor Anywhere connects doctors and users through video calls. After that, medication is delivered to users within three hours. — Photo courtesy of the company

Doctor Anywhere, a regional tech-led healthcare company, has secured US$27 million in funding from the Australian venture capital fund Square Peg, Singaporean Government investment arm EDBI and IHH Healthcare to tackle COVID-19 and the gloomy global economy.

“The capital from investors affirms society’s trust in Doctor Anywhere’s vision to provide affordable and accessible healthcare platform for the vast majority of people. This will be the motivation for us to continue optimising, bringing the best healthcare models to serve the needs of Vietnamese people," said Nguyen Thanh Phan, CEO of Doctor Anywhere Vietnam.

"Doctor Anywhere always strives to meet the healthcare needs of everyone. Thus, we have opened new specialists, providing free teleconsultancy and medicine shipping fees during the epidemic, customising healthcare packages”, he said.

Founded in Singapore in 2015, Doctor Anywhere entered Viet Nam late last year. The application connects doctors and users through video calls. After that, medication is delivered to users within three hours.

In Viet Nam, Doctor Anywhere operates in Ha Noi and HCM City, connecting more than 100 doctors from major hospitals. In Viet Nam, more than 350 consultations are made per day.

As COVID-19 is developing complicatedly, Doctor Anywhere is providing free health advice through its platform to reduce stress on upper level hospitals, reduce cross contamination and ensure that everyone with health problems is taken care of. — VNS