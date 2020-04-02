Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak

 
 
05/04/2020    18:21 GMT+7

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement. 

Doctor Anywhere connects doctors and users through video calls. After that, medication is delivered to users within three hours. — Photo courtesy of the company

Doctor Anywhere, a regional tech-led healthcare company, has secured US$27 million in funding from the Australian venture capital fund Square Peg, Singaporean Government investment arm EDBI and IHH Healthcare to tackle COVID-19 and the gloomy global economy.

The latest funding has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to over $40 million, the company said in a statement.

“The capital from investors affirms society’s trust in Doctor Anywhere’s vision to provide affordable and accessible healthcare platform for the vast majority of people. This will be the motivation for us to continue optimising, bringing the best healthcare models to serve the needs of Vietnamese people," said Nguyen Thanh Phan, CEO of Doctor Anywhere Vietnam.

 

"Doctor Anywhere always strives to meet the healthcare needs of everyone. Thus, we have opened new specialists, providing free teleconsultancy and medicine shipping fees during the epidemic, customising healthcare packages”, he said.

Founded in Singapore in 2015, Doctor Anywhere entered Viet Nam late last year. The application connects doctors and users through video calls. After that, medication is delivered to users within three hours.

In Viet Nam, Doctor Anywhere operates in Ha Noi and HCM City, connecting more than 100 doctors from major hospitals. In Viet Nam, more than 350 consultations are made per day.

As COVID-19 is developing complicatedly, Doctor Anywhere is providing free health advice through its platform to reduce stress on upper level hospitals, reduce cross contamination and ensure that everyone with health problems is taken care of. — VNS

 
 

Other News

Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Claims 5G harms immune systems or spreads the virus have been condemned by the scientific community.

AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese telecoms provider said on April 4 that the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US has suffered a breakdown.

Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
Smartphone sales down, laptop ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

While smartphones sold poorly in February and March because of Covid-19, the sales of laptops were very satisfactory.

Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
Ministry proposes exempting charges for granting rights to exploit water resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has proposed exempting charges on businesses for granting rights to exploit water resources for half a year, estimated at over $25 million, or for a year.

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

It quizzes people outside suspected of flouting the North African nation's coronavirus restrictions.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/04/2020 

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

