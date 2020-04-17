Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:45:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches

 
 
18/04/2020    15:35 GMT+7

Dolphins have been swimming in groups near popular beach destinations in Nha Trang and Binh Thuan in central Vietnam since tourist activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. 

Dolphins return to Nha Trang, Binh Thuan beaches
Dolphins have been seen near Nha Trang and Binh Thuan beaches since tourist activities have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. VNA/VNS Photo

Locals and experts believe the suspension of tourism and the absence of tourist boats may have caused dolphins to feel free to gather near the shore.

Nha Trang Bay in the central province of Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan City are well known worldwide for their beaches and attractions, including scuba diving.

They draw large crowds of foreign tourists, backpackers and more affluent travellers, as well as Vietnamese tourists.

 

Elsewhere in Vietnam in recent years, dolphins have appeared in groups in the waters off Hoi An Town in the central province of Quang Nam and on Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Whales and dolphins are considered sacred by Vietnamese fishermen. They believe that saving injured whales and dolphins and giving a proper burial to those that die ashore will bless them with luck, good weather, bountiful catches and protection while at sea. — VNS

Top popular destinations close to Nha Trang

Top popular destinations close to Nha Trang

Ninh Hoa commune located in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has attracted a large number of travelers to its stunning beaches and salt making villages.

Forbes lists most beautiful beach destinations in Vietnam

Forbes lists most beautiful beach destinations in Vietnam

Boasting some 2,000 miles of coastline plus a handful of renowned island destinations, Vietnam naturally has no shortage of beautiful beaches.  

 
 

Other News

.
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
Covid-19: Antibody research needed to determine community immunity rate in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

Scientists believe that community epidemiological research on anti-virus antibodies needs to be done to find suitable preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19 before a vaccine is developed.

Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
Coronavirus: Space crew return to very different Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

No strangers to isolation, the trio left for the space station months before Covid-19 emerged.

Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
VN forest planters hit hard during Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/04/2020 

The pandemic has dealt a strong blow to forestry companies.

Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
Climate change: US megadrought 'already under way'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

A drought as bad as any in recorded history may be under way in the US.

Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Conservation groups say poaching is on the rise as tourism income dries up at wildlife reserves.

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/04/2020 

Overfishing by industrial trawlers in Bangladesh has pushed almost every species to the brink.

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi’s Me Linh District has requested Minh Quan Company, the garbage collection unit in the country’s newest COVID-19 infection cluster in Ha Loi Village, to mobilise six permanent workers to collect garbage

Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

A locally-made non-invasive ventilator has been introduced by Da Nang-based private Duy Tan College to help the fight against COVID-19.

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 