Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir

 
 
30/04/2020    14:52 GMT+7

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province

The reservoir in Ba Tri District is nearly 5km long and 40 -100m wide. It used to be a canal running into the Ba Lai River, and was converted into a reservoir last year.

It has a capacity of more than 800,000cu.m and supplies water to 200,000 people in the district.  

Trần Văn Thanh of Ba Tri’s Phước Ngãi Commune said after the reservoir was built he did not have to buy freshwater for feeding cows and household use at the beginning of the ongoing dry season last year.

But the reservoir is drying up and he cannot draw water from it any longer, he said.

He now has to buy water or get it from free water supply sites in the commune, he said.  

Hồ Văn Thương, deputy head of the district’s Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said because of prolonged drought and saltwater intrusion since the end of last year, all the water in the reservoir has been drawn and it has little left.

It has not received water since January 10 because the 9A Canal, which supplies it water, was affected by saltwater intrusion.

Ba Tri has more than 11,000 households facing a water shortage because all 12 water supply plants and pumping stations in the district have been affected by saltwater intrusion, according to its People’s Committee. 

The committee has called on donations of water, containers and purifiers to help local people overcome the crippling shortage.  

Donors have provided thousands of cubic metres of freshwater and more than 5,000 containers, funded drilling of more than 100 wells and installed 66 purifiers for filtering saltwater in public places to provide free water to locals.  

Bến Tre is one of the delta’s coastal provinces facing severe saltwater intrusion.

It is expected to last until May, according to the province’s Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting. 

Ninh Thuan: farming stopped on 15,000 ha due to drought

 

The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has to stop farming on over 15,000 ha of land in this year’s summer-autumn crop due to a serious shortage of water.

During the 2019-20 winter-spring rice crop, farming had to be stopped on nearly 8,000ha because of lack of water.

Luu Xuâan Vinh, chairman of the province People’s Committee, said there has been seven years of drought in the last 10 years.

In many places, farmers have had to stop farming for a long time because of drought, he said.

To mitigate the effects of drought, the People’s Committee has ordered localities to identify clearly and zone areas for crops and animal husbandry.

Priority will be given to high-value crops that require less water, the People’s Committee said.

The country’s driest province has 21 reservoirs with a combined capacity of 194 million cubic metres of water, but they only contained nearly 30 million cu.m of water now, with some running dry.

The province plans to develop 12 hi-tech vegetable growing areas on a total of 1,640ha, four hi-tech grape and jujube growing areas on 700ha, two hi-tech cow breeding areas on 150ha and two hi-tech goat and sheep breeding areas on 250ha by the end of this year, according to the department. 

The province will develop three hi-tech aquaculture areas.

In the last three years, Ninh Thuan has spent more than 2.3 trillion VND (98 million USD) to upgrade 63 irrigation works, increasing the total irrigated area to 53.7 percent, up 4.1 percentage points from 2015.

Besides switching to other crops on rice fields, the province also plans to switch to two rice crops a year from three to save water./.VNA/VNN/VNS

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vingroup has announced it has completed the design and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models which adhere strictly to international standards.

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Young woman finds success in logistics sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

