EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19

 
 
12/05/2020    11:22 GMT+7

The European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have reached an agreement to strengthen their joint cooperation for increasing Vietnam’s resilience to climate change and natural hazards, 

and trying to ease the impact of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country.

EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19 hinh anh 1

A mangrove forest in the southernmost province of Ca Mau (Photo: AFD)

The deal was signed by Ambassador of the EU to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti and AFD Director in the country Fabrice Richy on May 11.  

Under the agreement, the EU provides a grant of 20 million EUR (nearly 21.6 million USD) to the AFD.

In coordination with the Vietnamese Government and local administrations, the AFD will mobilise the Water and Natural Resources Management (WARM) Facility to prepare and implement investment projects co-financed with the AFD loans and Vietnam’s own resources over the period 2021-2029 for an estimated total amount of 200 million EUR.

“Adaptation to climate change is crucial for the sustainability of Vietnam’s development, and water and natural resources are a key element of it,” EU Ambassador Aliberti said.

 

The intention of the new grant is to support Vietnam on a pathway towards a greener and resilient future, he added.

Vietnam is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change and natural disasters.

Rising temperatures and sea levels, and the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events combined with population growth and urbanisation are increasing the risk of coastal erosion, urban flooding and drought./. VNA

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation

Specialised farming areas developed for climate change adaptation

Tan Phu Dong, an islet district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, has developed specialised farming areas to enable local farmers to adapt to climate change.

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

 
 

