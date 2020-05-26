Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/05/2020 17:59:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched

 
 
26/05/2020    16:20 GMT+7

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched

Delegates launch the “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24. — Photo courtesy of Facebook

The campaign is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive programme designed exclusively for Vietnam under the social media hashtag #fb4vn.

“Facebook for Vietnam” puts existing and newly created programmes in Vietnam under one hashtag. Running in Vietnam from May until December 2020 and focusing on five pillars: Innovation, Digital Economy, Safety and Digital Literacy, Cities and Community, the campaign presents Facebook’s contributions and investments that will support Vietnam to become a fully digital nation.

“Facebook is one example of the many US companies that play a vital role in the daily lives of Vietnamese citizens – by connecting family and friends, and also serving as a business platform and news source, all of which have been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,"said Daniel Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign, which further expands Facebook’s socio-economic development projects throughout the country, demonstrates both Facebook’s and the United States’ long-term commitment to the prosperity of Vietnam,” he said.

Nguyet Nguyen, Country Head of Public Policy, Vietnam at Facebook shared: “Vietnam is an important market for Facebook, with a digital economy that is growing at a remarkable pace. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy as well as the local business landscape, especially small and medium businesses that have been heavily impacted."

"With this campaign, we want to work more closely with the Government, partners, non-profit organisations and others to help Vietnam quickly recover from the crisis while creating opportunities for people to build digital literacy skills, helping businesses grow and creating jobs in the digital economy.”

 

The “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign will extend Facebook’s activities to more areas and provinces to support Vietnam’s Industry 4.0 goals. It once again reinforces Facebook’s long term commitment to the country, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, Facebook has collaborated with different partners in Vietnam to implement projects which promote Vietnam’s socio-economic growth.

They included: “#SheMeansBusiness” & “Facebook Community Boost” which helped train and consult over 10,000 small and medium enterprises in-person, in which nearly 6,500 women entrepreneurs attended our #SheMeansBusiness workshops; and “We Think Digital” which pilot trained 244,813 secondary school students and 1,227 teachers on digital literacy across 13 provinces in Vietnam in 2019.  

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

Digital economy to be pillar of future society

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone

Vietnam-US relations to build on new milestone

With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.

 
 

Other News

.
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
Centre rehabilitates wild animals so they can return to the forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals at the Bu Gia Map National Park rehabilitates animals before releasing them back to the wild.

No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
No more bars for two Asiatic black bears in Vietnam's northern province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two Asiatic black bears in Ha Nam province have been rescued on May 20 and brought to the Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh by Four Paws, an international animal welfare organization, and Ha Nam province's Forest Protection Department.

Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
Telcos change view, consider sharing infrastructure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Telcos, which ignored earlier advice on sharing infrastructure, have now changed their mind.

Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
Ministry launches digital transformation campaign
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
Tuyen Quang faces large deforestation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Thousands of square metres of protective forest in the northern province of Tuyen Quang's Lang Chua Village have been destroyed, but local authorities and forest rangers say nothing has been done about it.

Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Two families of 10 gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) – a critically endangered (CR) species – have been newly found in the 30ha secondary forest in Tam My Tay Commune of the central province’s Nui Thanh District.

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/05/2020 

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
Hai Duong residents suffer pollution from incinerator ash
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

Citizens in northern Hai Duong Province have complained about the disposal of incinerator ash from a local waste treatment plant over the past 10 days, claiming it has caused a bad odour that brings potential health risks for those living nearby.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/05/2020 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 