First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Delegates launch the “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24. — Photo courtesy of Facebook

The campaign is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive programme designed exclusively for Vietnam under the social media hashtag #fb4vn.

“Facebook for Vietnam” puts existing and newly created programmes in Vietnam under one hashtag. Running in Vietnam from May until December 2020 and focusing on five pillars: Innovation, Digital Economy, Safety and Digital Literacy, Cities and Community, the campaign presents Facebook’s contributions and investments that will support Vietnam to become a fully digital nation.

“Facebook is one example of the many US companies that play a vital role in the daily lives of Vietnamese citizens – by connecting family and friends, and also serving as a business platform and news source, all of which have been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,"said Daniel Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign, which further expands Facebook’s socio-economic development projects throughout the country, demonstrates both Facebook’s and the United States’ long-term commitment to the prosperity of Vietnam,” he said.

Nguyet Nguyen, Country Head of Public Policy, Vietnam at Facebook shared: “Vietnam is an important market for Facebook, with a digital economy that is growing at a remarkable pace. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the global economy as well as the local business landscape, especially small and medium businesses that have been heavily impacted."

"With this campaign, we want to work more closely with the Government, partners, non-profit organisations and others to help Vietnam quickly recover from the crisis while creating opportunities for people to build digital literacy skills, helping businesses grow and creating jobs in the digital economy.”

The “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign will extend Facebook’s activities to more areas and provinces to support Vietnam’s Industry 4.0 goals. It once again reinforces Facebook’s long term commitment to the country, especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, Facebook has collaborated with different partners in Vietnam to implement projects which promote Vietnam’s socio-economic growth.

They included: “#SheMeansBusiness” & “Facebook Community Boost” which helped train and consult over 10,000 small and medium enterprises in-person, in which nearly 6,500 women entrepreneurs attended our #SheMeansBusiness workshops; and “We Think Digital” which pilot trained 244,813 secondary school students and 1,227 teachers on digital literacy across 13 provinces in Vietnam in 2019.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation,