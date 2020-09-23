Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

With the likes of People's Artist Hong Van, supermodel Pham Thanh Hang, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'hen Niê and international artists such as Nas Daily, Gen Halilintar and Erwan Heussaff, the programme seeks to create national solidarity, contribute to tourism and support economic recovery.

Facebook says the effort aims to support the Vietnamese community in economic recovery post-COVID-19.

“Vietnam is one of the countries that have achieved positive results in the fight against COVID-19. Through the campaign 'Video for Vietnam', Facebook officially launched the challenge 'I am Vietnamese' to encourage the community to spread national pride and cultural values, in the sense that each Vietnamese person is an ambassador representing culture, country and people of Vietnam,” said Nam Nguyen, media partnership manager in Vietnam for Facebook.

This challenge lasts from September 20 to October 15 as a short video challenge introducing Vietnamese culture, country and cuisine on Facebook Watch and Instagram. The best videos will be shown in the live stream of the campaign, taking place on October 10, hosted by MC Nguyen Khang and Miss World Vietnam 2019 Duong Thuy Linh.

“I appreciate these meaningful activities to contribute to the recovery and development of our country's economy after the pandemic. With solidarity and strong determination, I believe we will continue our success story in the fight against the pandemic, building a beautiful image of Vietnam as well as making our country an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign tourists", said H'hen Niê.

To take part, users need to make a video introducing the culture and landscape of Vietnam through three pillars, namely food, people and landscape and upload it to their Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #VideoforVietNamChallenge.

The posts in the Facebook group 'Việt Nam ơi' with the highest engagement will have opportunities to receive awards which have yet to be specified and their videos will be shown in the live stream on the Vietnam Facebook page and a series of entertainment pages. VNS