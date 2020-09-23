Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Facebook launches video contest for Vietnam

23/09/2020    11:05 GMT+7

Facebook has collaborated with Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch 'Video for Vietnam' to promote the country.

Facebook has collaborated with many Vietnamese and international artists and celebrities to launch "Video for Vietnam" campaign with the aim of promoting the beauty of the country and people in Vietnam to the world. — Photo Facebook

With the likes of People's Artist Hong Van, supermodel Pham Thanh Hang, Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'hen Niê and international artists such as Nas Daily, Gen Halilintar and Erwan Heussaff, the programme seeks to create national solidarity, contribute to tourism and support economic recovery.

Facebook says the effort aims to support the Vietnamese community in economic recovery post-COVID-19.

“Vietnam is one of the countries that have achieved positive results in the fight against COVID-19. Through the campaign 'Video for Vietnam', Facebook officially launched the challenge 'I am Vietnamese' to encourage the community to spread national pride and cultural values, in the sense that each Vietnamese person is an ambassador representing culture, country and people of Vietnam,” said Nam Nguyen, media partnership manager in Vietnam for Facebook.  

This challenge lasts from September 20 to October 15 as a short video challenge introducing Vietnamese culture, country and cuisine on Facebook Watch and Instagram. The best videos will be shown in the live stream of the campaign, taking place on October 10, hosted by MC Nguyen Khang and Miss World Vietnam 2019 Duong Thuy Linh.

 

“I appreciate these meaningful activities to contribute to the recovery and development of our country's economy after the pandemic. With solidarity and strong determination, I believe we will continue our success story in the fight against the pandemic, building a beautiful image of Vietnam as well as making our country an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign tourists", said H'hen Niê.

To take part, users need to make a video introducing the culture and landscape of Vietnam through three pillars, namely food, people and landscape and upload it to their Facebook or Instagram page with the hashtag #VideoforVietNamChallenge.

The posts in the Facebook group 'Việt Nam ơi' with the highest engagement will have opportunities to receive awards which have yet to be specified and their videos will be shown in the live stream on the Vietnam Facebook page and a series of entertainment pages.  VNS

A photo contest has kicked off to start the #VietnamNOW campaign as part of the country’s inbound marketing strategy.

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

From an IT student to the co-creator of one of the biggest movie hits of Vietnam’s visual effects industry, The First Swallows, Nguyen Le Hoang’s journey has been marked by hard work, passion and dedication.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Several southern cities and provinces have accelerated research into air pollution to develop Clean Air Plans by 2025, 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Tik Tok has been denounced of sending information about American citizens to China. However, it continues to deny the allegations.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/09/2020 

Approximately 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will be re-exported after failing to meet Vietnam’s import requirements, the Customs Department of Ho Chi Minh City said on September 18.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Professor Duong Quang Trung, 41, has been appointed to the position of Research Chairman for the 6G telecommunications network of the UK's Royal Academy of Engineering.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/09/2020 

Territories are subject to different tax rates by Steam, but Vietnam is not included, although this platform has subsidized Vietnamese users since 2017.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said that his Ministry is about to submit to the PM the National Strategy for Digital Government Development for the period 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030.

FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese ‘digital workers’ are working hard for YouTube's ‘content factory’, creating millions of videos each day.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/09/2020 

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

