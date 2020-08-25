Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 14:10:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks

26/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

When searching Google with key words ‘lua dao tren Facebook’ (phishing on Facebook), 16 million results appear.

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks

In many cases, the accounts of celebrities with blue verified checks are hijacked by hackers to deceive people.

The tricks used by scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Social networks are not e-commerce sites and are not registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), so they don’t serve as businesses that sell products. The origin of products displayed is unclear.

Social network users are advised not to buy items on social networks from strange people, no matter who they are or how famous.

If users want to buy something, they need to find out the real value of the products and only make payment when getting delivery and checking the product.

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

In many cases, scammers require payment of 50 percent in advance as they understand that buyers like branded goods at reasonable prices.

If sellers say they are officers of companies, buyers should only transfer money into the accounts of the companies after being sure that the tax codes of the companies are still active.

 

They need to be sure that the business fields of the companies coincide with the products sold and must be licensed by appropriate agencies.

In cyberspace, anyone can be hit by scammers. In many cases, the accounts of celebrities with blue verified checks are hijacked by hackers to deceive people.

Scammers can impersonate policemen, prosecutors, bankers, public officials and foreigners to swindle people. They may even disguise themselves as customer care officers or Facebook officers so they can do phishing.

They may try to persuade buyers by introducing intermediaries who they say have bought products. And when buyers finish the money transfer, scammers will quickly run away. There are no intermediaries who actually bought the products. All were just virtual.

Scammers tell social network users that they offer gifts but ask users to pay the shipping fee of no more than VND100,000. But the gifts users receive don’t have any value.

Instructions on social media for people to follow, from accepting gifts to doing something, can be scams. There is no gift from the sky, and there is no Facebook officer who guides what people should or shouldn’t do.

Users are told not to log in or enter personal information, or their secret information could be exposed to hackers. 

Phuong Nguyen

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers

The account of the former footballer Ivanovic has been appropriated by Vietnamese hackers, raising concern about the security of Facebook accounts.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

 
 

Other News

.
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam: Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Vietnam: Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Google and Facebook will have to perform their tax duty and take responsibility for content verification of cross-border advertising services in Vietnam.

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is developing a national strategy on development of Vietnamese digital firms to 2030.

The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

Some proptechs still have commitments from investors to provide huge capital, which shows the great potential of the platform in the future.

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

About 5,600 households in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien District lack access to clean water and have to harvest rainwater or buy clean water from other areas, according to the district’s People’s Committee.

Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is taking measures to control the coconut black – headed caterpillar (Opisina Arenosella Walker) which has appeared for the first time in the province, damaging coconut trees.  

Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/08/2020 

Two days after calling for the community's donations for its animals during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced to stop accepting money and food from donors.

Hanoi river water remains polluted
Hanoi river water remains polluted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

The quality of surface water in many lakes and rivers in the north has improved, but 15 monitoring areas of 185 that have been monitored remain heavily polluted, mainly on the Cau and Nhue-Day rivers.

VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

If they were to ever think about trash, most people would picture a load of waste thrown. New style trash bins, developed from human creativity, can also be used for storage and contribute to beautifying city streets.

HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

HCM City Department of Construction has proposed to collect fees on discharged water in an effort to deal with the severe flooding problem in the area.

Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tracked 1,391 cases of people having close contact with an infected or suspected Covid-19 infection.

Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have warned.

“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the “Make in Vietnam” Awards. 

Air quality improving in northern region
Air quality improving in northern region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded outstanding socio-economic development and has been lauded for it by the international community, but along with progress, the country is facing challenges with water management and security, an official has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 