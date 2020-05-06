Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

A system of the wastewater treatment plant at Diem Thuy Industrial Zone in Thai Nguyen Province. — Photo dwrn.gov.vn

The new one, Decree 53/2020NĐ-CP, which will take effect in January 2021, regulates that the wastewater treatment fee is maximum VND4 million per year for production and processing establishments which have volume of wastewater discharged of 20cu.m per day, compared to VND1.5 million (US$63.8) as previously.

Accordingly, production and processing workshops which discharge from 10 to 20cu.m of wastewater per day will have to pay VND4 million ($170) per year.

Workshops with wastewater volume of 5 to 10cu.m per day will have to pay VND3 million per year.

The fee for workshops which discharge wastewater volume of less than 5cu.m per day is VND2.5 million per year.

Production workshops which have released a volume of wastewater of more than 20cu.m a day will have to pay a fixed fee of VND4 million a year and additional fee corresponding to environmental pollutants contained in wastewater such as chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), mercury (Hg), lead (Pb), Arsenic (As) and Cadimium (Cd).

The fee for these environmental pollutants ranges from VND2,000 to VND20 million per kilogramme.

For example, the fee for COD will be VND2,000 per kg and the highest fee is for mercury at VND20 million per kg.

The fee for domestic wastewater treatment is planned to be equivalent to 10 per cent of the water price (VAT excluded). VNS

More than $120 million to be spent on Quang Ngai wastewater treatment system The southern central province of Quang Ngai plans to invest VND2.8 trillion (US$121.2 million) in a wastewater treatment system from 2020 to 2025.