Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 10:55:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response

03/07/2020    10:41 GMT+7

The Centre for Environment and Community Assets Development (CECAD) and the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam have signed an agreement to fund a project improving communications capacity to cope with climate change in the Mekong Delta.

Finnish Embassy funds Mekong Delta climate change response hinh anh 1

At the signing ceremony 

The signing ceremony took place in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on July 2.

The two-year project, carried out by CECAD via support from the embassy’s Fund for Local Cooperation from July 2020, will total 160,000 EUR (180,400 USD) and benefit Tien Giang, Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Ben Tre, and Long An provinces.

 

CECAD Deputy Director Le Thi Van Hue said the project is expected to support goals under the Vietnamese Government’s Resolution No 120/NQ-CP on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta in adaptation to climate change. It will also improve the communications capacity of relevant agencies and raise public awareness about saltwater intrusion in the region.

Activities in the saltwater intrusion response model will be piloted in Tien Giang.

The project directly targets local communities, poor households in remote and mountainous areas, and those hard hit by saltwater intrusion and the lack of water for daily use. District and provincial authorities, mass organisations, provincial hydro-meteorological centres, and irrigation branches will benefit indirectly.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
Bringing carbon pricing towards the design table
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Carbon pricing instruments are receiving increasing market support and attention as the world grapples with how to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 

Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
Quang Binh’s Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong becomes nature reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the central province of Quang Binh has issued a decision on the establishment of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve – the first one of this kind in the locality.

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

The Gioi Di Dong (Digiworld) has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.

HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
HCM City tech department tells IT firms to set up platforms to bring together start-ups
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology has called on technology companies to create an online eco-system to facilitate the activities of start-ups.

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Young researcher shares his passion for AI
Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/07/2020 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Students, who account for one fourth of the country’s population, have applied their awareness and knowledge about natural resources and environmental protection to practical activities.

Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Strengthening legislation and communication to reduce demand for illegal wildlife products was the main theme of a dialogue held by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Assembly’s Office in Hanoi today.

Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

The ‘smart’ fertilizer, used once per crop, saves money and labor, and reduces environmental pollution.

Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Facebook says it has removed and banned hundreds of accounts connected to a "violent" and "anti-government" US movement.

Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Geet, who has three channels, is among millions of Indians anguished over a ban on Chinese-made apps.

VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Do Xuan Vuong, Hoang The Nam and Ngo Quang Tai, three students at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, are seeking a way to help the millions of people with mobility disabilities, many of which were caused by wars and accidents.

Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnam has the opportunity to upgrade forecasting technology, improve forecasters’ roles, and heighten people’s awareness about the impact of natural disasters.

Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

The rush for renewable energy
The rush for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Investment of billions of dollars into renewable energy has been a frequent topic of discussion at recent shareholders’ meetings of power companies.

Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Koalas will be extinct in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) by 2050 unless there is urgent action, an inquiry has found.

Unique forest task force team
Unique forest task force team
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Patroling the most remote part of Pu Mat National Park to stop illegal hunting of animals and illegal logging is a tough job, but the dedicated members of the local forest task force are up to the challenge.

India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The Indian government says it has banned 59 apps with links to China on national security grounds.

Could a boycott kill Facebook?
Could a boycott kill Facebook?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

As Ford, Adidas, Microsoft and HP pause ads on the social network, should Facebook be worried?

Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The new strain, scientists say, is carried by pigs but can infect humans and requires close monitoring.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 