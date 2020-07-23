Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme

26/07/2020    16:02 GMT+7

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

first vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
Ho Chi Minh City announced its digital transformation programme by 2030

Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the digital transformation programme aims to increase labour productivity, reduce cost, and better serve the locals and businesses.

The city aims to become a smart city by 2030 by comprehensively adopting a digital public sector, digital society, and digital businesses. By 2025, over 50 per cent of documents are dealt with online at level 3 and 4 and at least 90 per cent of people and businesses will settle administrative procedures online.

Moreover, the digital economy will make up 25 per cent of the city‘s gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

Experts and businesses said that the programme is in line with the global trend of digital transformation.

first vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaking at the event
 

Addressing the event, Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications, said that digital transformation is about applying new technologies, changing governance models, changing business models, and applying new models of technology innovations.

The minister also proposed Ho Chi Minh City to increase budgetary spending on digital transformation from the current 0.4 per cent.   

He added that the ministry will issue three handbooks in August, one about basic concepts of digital transformation, one about digital transformation for businesses, and one about digital transformation in public administration. VIR

Bich Thuy

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation

Vietnam has comparative advantages in digital transformation

Vietnam has great potential, which will help digital transformation proceed quickly and with fewer risks than many other countries.

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector

Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

 
 

