first vietnamese made real 4d digital map platform launched

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has debuted the digital map platform Map4D to support the country's digital transformation and digitalisation of smart city infrastructure.

The launch of Map4D on November 6

Developed by IOTLink Co., Ltd. and Integrated with advanced technology such as VR, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and others, Map4D has won second place in the Viet Solutions 2020 Award launched by the MIC.

This is the only map in Vietnam which is displayed in real 4D. It is built from multiple data layers, ready for IOT connections and enables the analysis of the information and turn the data into business insight.

Do Quang Vinh, general director of IOTLink, said that Map4D has some advantages, including high security, and the integration of advanced technologies, easiness to use, creativity, and competitive pricing.

The company’s vision is to construct a smart city building software package including many integrated applications for state management, business management, and people.

Map4D can be used in e-commerce, tourism, construction, transport, agriculture, environment and natural resources, urban area development, and other areas.

According to Nguyen Trong Duong, deputy head of the Authority of Information Technology Application (AITA) under the MIC, the debut of Map4D is valuable evidence for the creativity of Vietnamese digital firms and IOTLink.

Map4D is part of a chain of events to introduce “Make in Vietnam” digital products and platforms in line with the implementation of the recently-approved National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with vision towards 2030. VIR

Bich Thuy