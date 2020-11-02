Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/11/2020 09:08:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched

08/11/2020    08:03 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has debuted the digital map platform Map4D to support the country's digital transformation and digitalisation of smart city infrastructure.

first vietnamese made real 4d digital map platform launched

The launch of Map4D on November 6

Developed by IOTLink Co., Ltd. and Integrated with advanced technology such as VR, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and others, Map4D has won second place in the Viet Solutions 2020 Award launched by the MIC.

This is the only map in Vietnam which is displayed in real 4D. It is built from multiple data layers, ready for IOT connections and enables the analysis of the information and turn the data into business insight.

Do Quang Vinh, general director of IOTLink, said that Map4D has some advantages, including high security, and the integration of advanced technologies, easiness to use, creativity, and competitive pricing.

The company’s vision is to construct a smart city building software package including many integrated applications for state management, business management, and people.

 

Map4D can be used in e-commerce, tourism, construction, transport, agriculture, environment and natural resources, urban area development, and other areas.

According to Nguyen Trong Duong, deputy head of the Authority of Information Technology Application (AITA) under the MIC, the debut of Map4D is valuable evidence for the creativity of Vietnamese digital firms and IOTLink.

Map4D is part of a chain of events to introduce “Make in Vietnam” digital products and platforms in line with the implementation of the recently-approved National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with vision towards 2030. VIR

Bich Thuy

 
 

Other News

.
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 