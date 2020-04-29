Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 17:07:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Five new rotifer species found in central Vietam

 
 
01/05/2020    17:04 GMT+7

A group of biological scientists and researchers from the central city’s Science and Education College together with two professors from Belgium and Thailand have found five new rotifer species after research conducted in Vietnam from 2013.

A microscope photo of a new rotifer species -- Lecane Langsenensis -- found bybiologists from Đà Nẵng. It's one of five rotifer species that were discovered. — Photo courtesy Trịnh Đăng Mậu

A scientific report on the five new rotifer species – Lecane Langsenensis; Lecane Phapi; Lecane Dorysimillis; Trichocerca bauthiemensis and Ploesoma asiaticum – was released in the scientific magazine Zootaxa – a peer-reviewed scientific mega journal for animal taxonomists, in 2019, and the Journal of Limnology published in 2013.

The five species rotifer were found in the Hương and Như Ý rivers in the central Thừa Thiên-Huế Province and Láng Sen nature reserve in the southern Long An Province following research from 2013-19.

Dr. Trịnh Đăng Mậu, who researched the five rotifer species, said the Lecane Langsenensis was found in joint research with two colleges, Võ Văn Minh and Phan Doãn Đăng, in Láng Sen reserve in 2015 and the Hương River in 2019.

The other four Rotifer species – Lecane Phapi; Lecane Dorysimillis; Trichocerca bauthiemensis and Ploesoma asiaticum – were included in the research with two professors, Hendrik Sergers from the Royal Belgium Institute of Natural Sciences and La-orsri Sanonmuang from Khon Kaen University of Thailand, at Bầu Thiêm Lake, Thủy Tiên Lake and Như Ý River in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province in 2011-15. The scientific reports on the four species were published in the Journal of Limnology in 2013 and Zootaxa in 2015.

Image of a new rotifer species -- Lecane Dorysimillis -- found by biologists in central Việt Nam. Reports on the five new rotifer species in the world were released in scientific magazines in 2019. — Photo courtesy Trịnh Đăng Mậu

According to the reports, 72 rotifer species were first recorded in freshwater and saline water zones in Việt Nam in 1966, and 52 more species found in northern Việt Nam in 1980. A few studies then found 65 species in the central region and 49 species in the southern region in 2011 and 2012.

Recent studies from 2013-19 documented 100 new records to Việt Nam’s rotifer fauna and the five new species to science. These results indicated a high potential of rotifer diversity in Việt Nam, Mậu said.

 

He said about 2,030 rotifer species were known in the world.

Mậu, who is head of the lab for algae research and bioactive natural products at the Đà Nẵng College for Science and Education, said rotifer plays a crucial role in the energy flow because they are responsible for transforming carbon from picogram and nanoplankton to macrozooplankton, acting as links between microbial loops and larger aquatic food.

Rotifers are considered effective indicators for environmental conditions, and they can be used as live feed for fish larvae in aquaculture, he added.

The report on the five new rotifer species was included in the list of 121 scientific articles from Đà Nẵng scientists that were published in scientific magazines in 2019.

Three new species of the ginger family and a new Rowley’s litter frog (leptolalax rowleyae) were found in the Sơn Trà Nature Reserve in the city following research between 2012-18. — VNS

Exotic species protection: pros and cons

Exotic species protection: pros and cons

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Exotic species threaten native organisms

Exotic species threaten native organisms

Vietnam had to spend time and money to eliminate exotic creatures that attacked agriculture in 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
Drought, saltwater dry up Mekong Delta’s largest reservoir
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The Kenh Lap Reservoir in Ben Tre Province, the largest in the Mekong Delta, is drying up due to drought and saltwater intrusion, leaving thousands of households facing a water shortage.  

HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
HCM City prepares for disaster response ahead of rainy season
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

The HCM City administration has ordered the city Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Rescue and local authorities to assess 300 sites that face a high risk of landslides and floods in case of heavy rains and storms.

Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
Vietnamese IT firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

All business fields have been affected by the epidemic, but IT firms are believed to have bright prospects as they have adapted to the new circumstances.

Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
Vingroup completes design of two ventilator models for COVID-19 treatment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vingroup has announced it has completed the design and is preparing to introduce to the market two invasive ventilator models which adhere strictly to international standards.

Young woman finds success in logistics sector
Young woman finds success in logistics sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Pham Khánh Linh, 27, the founder of Logivan, has been named on Forbes Vietnam's list of 30 Under 30.

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/04/2020 

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
Vietnam’s startup makes delivery drone, gets patent in US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Established in April 2019, Drone Pro Vietnam is a company operating in the field of hi-tech air transportation. The company develops flight technology in combination with automation.

IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
IT engineer a “hot" job in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Human resources in the information technology (IT) sector have been head-hunted in large numbers by both Vietnamese and foreign employers since the beginning of this year.

Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
Vietnamese scientists map genome of COVID-19 virus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/04/2020 

Vietnam’s readiness to join the fight against the coronavirus in the globe is reflected in its scientific activities.

Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
Apple and Google accelerate coronavirus contact tracing apps plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tech giants add privacy protections to the contact-tracing scheme they are offering to public authorities.

VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
VN's special-use forests have ecotourism potential: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnam’s special-use forests (SUF), with diverse natural resources, have great potential for ecotourism, experts say.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/04/2020 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/04/2020 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 