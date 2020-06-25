Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 19:33:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging

 
 
26/06/2020    18:27 GMT+7

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Fokienia is one of many plants of historical value. Illegal logging of ancient fokienia trees, especially in the Central Highlands, has occurred in recent years. 

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging

The 1,000 year-old fokienia tree in Thanh Hoa 


In Vietnam, fokienia was listed in Red Book in 1996, undet IIA, i.e. the category of precious wood subject with restricted exploitation and use for commercial purposes. However, with its outstanding features, fokienia wood has been favored and used in interior decoration or for export.

According to Krong Bong Forestry in Dak Lak province, five illegal logging cases were discovered in the last two years in Ward 1219 alone. Over 110 fokienia trees in the primitive forest were cut down.

As many as 48 fokienia trees were felled in October 2018, 24 trees in February 2019, 9 trees in December 2019, and 14 trees in February 2020. Most recently, 19 trees were chopped down in April.

The cases have been transferred to the provincial police for investigation. Under the current laws, illegal exploitation of timber belonging to IIA group in protective forests could be fined up to VND200 million.

If the illegal logging causes serious consequences, violators will be subject to criminal procedures and 10-year prison sentence.

In Vietnam, fokienia was listed in Red Book in 1996, undet IIA, i.e. the category of precious wood subject with restricted exploitation and use for commercial purposes. However, with its outstanding features, fokienia wood has been favored and used in interior decoration or for export.

However, despite heavy sanctions, more and more fokienia trees have been devastated. According to Bui Quoc Tuan, director of Krong Bong Forestry, the problem is that no culprit of the crimes has been discovered.

 


Fokienia wood is transported in different ways. In general, it is carried across border areas because this avoids examination by agencies and the police.

According to the Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee, large-scale deforestation cases have occurred recently in provinces bordering Lam Dong, such as Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Quang Nam and Khanh Hoa.

As many as 193 deforestation cases have been discovered in Kon Tum alone so far this year, causing damage to more than 20 hectares of forestland.

The area between Krong Pa district in Gia Lai province and the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak province is marked as a ‘hot spot’ in deforestation.

There, not only ancient fokienia trees, but other plants, such as bang lang (Lagerstroemia), Gao vang (Nauclea orientalis), Ke (urena) and Sao (Hopea), have also been exploited.

People have asked how such big volumes of precious wood can be smoothly transported. The fact that no crime has been discovered has also raised queestions about the capability and morality of appropriate agencies.

Thanh Lich 

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

 
 

Other News

.
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

VN84App, a spyware capable of penetrating smartphones and stealing personal user data, has emerged in Vietnam.

Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Renewing hat boi (classical Vietnamese drama) with technology has increased interest in the art among young people as well as tourists.

Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The tech giant will approve bug fixes to disputed apps and let developers appeal against its rulings.

Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The newly crowned Fugaku system is analysing droplet spread in offices and public transport.

Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Colin Huang prospered after leaving US company, thanks to his e-commerce business, Pinduoduo.

Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the Government's website chinhphu.vn on the need to develop plans to reduce the negative impacts of drought, salinity and land subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Tracing waste a new approach for communities
Tracing waste a new approach for communities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Once a bag of garbage is thrown away, what actually happens to it is a mystery to many. 

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Quang Ninh Province People's Committee was asked to investigate the case where many households accuse a local thermal plant of causing air pollution.

Qualcomm will launch its first R&amp;D centre in Vietnam
Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
Quang Nam Beach covered in rubbish
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Over 1km of beach in Tam Hai Island, Quang Nam Province, is completely covered in rubbish swept in by the tides.

Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
Vietnam effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion in Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Mekong Delta provinces have experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agriculture production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 