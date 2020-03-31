Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 13:35:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating

 
 
04/04/2020    13:33 GMT+7

The Earth's great ice sheets are losing mass six times faster today than they were in the 1990s.

Why is Antarctica's mighty Thwaites Glacier melting?

Earth's great ice sheets, Greenland and Antarctica, are now losing mass six times faster than they were in the 1990s thanks to warming conditions.

A comprehensive review of satellite data acquired at both poles is unequivocal in its assessment of accelerating trends, say scientists.

Between them, Greenland and Antarctica lost 6.4 trillion tonnes of ice in the period from 1992 to 2017.

This was sufficient to push up global sea-levels by 17.8mm.

"That's not a good news story," said Prof Andrew Shepherd from the University of Leeds in the UK. 

"Today, the ice sheets contribute about a third of all sea-level rise, whereas in the 1990s, their contribution was actually pretty small at about 5%. This has important implications for the future, for coastal flooding and erosion," he told BBC News.

The researcher co-leads a project called the Ice Sheet Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise, or Imbie.

It's a team of experts who have reviewed polar measurements acquired by observational spacecraft over nearly three decades.

These are satellites that have tracked the changing volume, flow and gravity of the ice sheets.

Imbie's Antarctica assessment was lodged with the journal Nature in 2018; its Greenland summary was published in the print edition of the periodical this week.

The team has used the latest milestone to offer some general remarks.

The key one is the recognition that ice losses are now running at the upper end of expectations when compared with the computer models used by the authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

 

In the panel's 2014 assessment, its mid-range simulations (RCP4.5) suggested global sea-levels might rise by 53cm by 2100. But the Imbie team's studies show that ice losses from Antarctica and Greenland are actually heading to much more pessimistic outcomes, and will likely add another 17cm to those end-of-century forecasts.

"If that holds true it would put 400 million people at risk of annual coastal flooding by 2100," said Prof Shepherd.

"What our latest estimates mean is that the timescales people are expecting will be shorter. Whatever town or coastal planning measures you're intending to put in place, they need to be built sooner."

Greenland and Antarctica are responding to climate change in slightly different ways.

The southern polar ice sheet's losses come from the melting effects of warmer ocean water attacking its edges. The northern polar ice sheet feels a similar sort of assault but is also experiencing surface melt from warmer air temperatures.

Of that combined 17.8mm contribution to sea-level rise, 10.6mm (60 %) was due to Greenland ice losses and 7.2mm (40%) was due to Antarctica.

The combined rate of ice loss for the pair was running at about 81 billion tonnes per year in the 1990s. By the 2010s, it had climbed to 475 billion tonnes per year.

The delivery of the Imbie results was timed so they could be incorporated into the IPCC's next big assessment of the state of Earth's climate - the so-called Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) due out next year.

Prof Shepherd warns that future intercomparisons risk being of poorer quality because of the likely near-term demise of some dedicated polar satellites and the lack of clear and urgent plans to replace them.

His particular concern is to see successors to the European Space Agency's CryoSat-2 satellite and the American space agency's IceSat-2 platform.

These models observe more of the ice sheets than other satellites because they fly orbits that go very close to the north and south poles.

"I fear we will soon be back to the situation of the early 2000s when we had to make do with missions that were not really designed to look at polar regions. We'll be doing our best despite the absence of the data we really require - unfortunately. But we've been there before." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
Drought and salt water in Vietnam will be under control by 2030
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Tinh, director general of the Department of Water Resources, speaks about Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to grant VND500 billion to control salt water intrusion in eight Mekong Delta provinces

Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
Coronavirus: Tunisia deploys police robot on lockdown patrol
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

It quizzes people outside suspected of flouting the North African nation's coronavirus restrictions.

Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
Trà Vinh to build two erosion prevention projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

The Tra Vinh Province People’s Committee has approved the construction of two embankment projects worth a total of VND260 billion (US$11 million) to prevent river and coastal erosion.

Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
Thanh Hoa: the ‘birds’ hell’ in Long An province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa is called a "birds’ hell" because it is the area where birds, storks, eagles and wildlife are kept in captivity and slaughtered. It has the biggest wildlife market in Vietnam.

Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
Coronavirus: Israeli spyware firm pitches to be Covid-19 saviour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

A firm being sued by WhatsApp claims its software can help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
Should Mekong Delta have many small reservoirs or a few large ones?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

About 95,600 households in Mekong Delta face freshwater shortage because of drought and saline intrusion.

Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
Central Vietnam faces water shortage for summer-autumn crop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in the central region were likely to face severe water shortages for the summer-autumn rice crop, according to the General Department of Irrigation.

Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
Five provinces under emergency conditions due to saltwater intrusion receive funds from ministry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated VND800 million (nearly US$34,000) to five provinces which have declared an emergency due to saltwater intrusion.

Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
Working from home threatens cyber security during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

A number of firms have allowed their employees to work from home to protect them during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is increasing the risks to cyber security.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?
Is it time for rooftop solar power?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/04/2020 

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/04/2020 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 