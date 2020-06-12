Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up

 
 
15/06/2020    16:16 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

Four telecom providers sign an agreement to share telecommunications infrastructure. — Photo hanoimoi.com.vn

Hoang Minh Cuong, director of the Viet Nam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications, said to lead in digital transformation and build a smart city, telecommunications infrastructure must be a priority.

Ha Noi should focus on 5G investment, he added.

VNTA proposed the capital study the 5G ecosystem via research and development (R&D) zones for technology, promoting smart agriculture, smart health and fintech using 5G.

However, a sad fact is that Ha Noi's 4G coverage rate is 95.8 per cent, lower than the national average of 98 per cent as some areas of the city are difficult to access.

The Ministry of Information and Communications wants the city to help solve this problem.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung also directed information and communications departments to set up a 5G coverage plan in industrial parks and centralised IT zones between 2020 and 2022 to draw new investment.

The minister said 5G commercialisation was expected to be piloted in October.

The minister asked the Department of Information Technology to require centrally-controlled cities and provinces have a roadmap for upgrading IT infrastructure to catch a new wave of FDI investment, focusing on broadband telecommunications and 5G infrastructure.

Big cities like Ha Noi and HCM City needed to prepare for high-value foreign investment, therefore, IT zones should focus on attracting R&D enterprises, said the minister.

Four telecom operators share infrastructure

 

Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone and Gtel Mobile signed an agreement to share telecommunications infrastructure this week.

Viettel and MobiFone planned to develop 24 shared infrastructure locations.

Viettel and VNPT agreed to share 554 telecommunications infrastructure positions this year.

VNPT will use 242 locations of Gtel Mobile to deploy new base transceiver stations in 2020-2021.

MobiFone will use 20 locations of Gtel Mobile to deploy new broadcasting this year.

Viettel will use 64 locations of Gtel Mobile.

Huynh Quang Liem, VNPT deputy general director, said that sharing network infrastructure would bring benefits to telecommunication and social enterprises, which opens up the potential for digital socio-economic development.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony, Hoang Minh Cuong, VNTA director, stated that the Minister of Information and Communications issued a directive last year on strengthening sharing of infrastructure among telecommunication businesses.

The deal showed the determination of enterprises in the implementation of policies, contributing to saving funds for the State and for the networks themselves, the director emphasised. — VNS

