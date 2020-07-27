Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/07/2020 15:10:15 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Hanoi faces a 'waste crisis'

28/07/2020    14:03 GMT+7

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly.
The locals living near the Nam Son landfill in Soc Son district some days ago tried to prevent garbage-carrying trucks from entering the landfill. This was the seventh gathering of locals over the last three years.

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’



Hanoi authorities have been warned that more public gatherings will be seen until the problems with Nam Son landfill can be settled.

Under the solid waste management plan by 2020, the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex receives and treats 4,500 tons of domestic waste a day, while the Xuan Son Complex treats 700 tons.

However, both landfills have become overloaded. Nam Son has to receive 5,000 tons a day, while Xuan Son had 1,200 tons

 


In order to treat the increasingly high volume of domestic waste, Hanoi has put some waste treatment plants into operation, including Nedo incineration plant (75 tons a day), belonging to Nam Son Complex, and Son Tay (700 tons a day), Xuan Son (150 tons), Phuong Dinh – Dan Phuong (200 tons).

However, some plants have been operating ineffectively because of inadequate technologies and degraded equipment. The plants often have to stop operation for maintenance.

Anticipating the overloading of the waste treatment complexes, Hanoi has repeatedly called for private investment in waste treatment projects.

Five new projects have been licensed, including two projects in Dong Ke (Chuong My district) and Phu Dong (Gia Lam district); the Soc Son waste-to-electricity plant (belonging to Nam Son Complex), Xuan Son waste-to-electricity, and a project on gasifying waste to generate electricity.

However, the projects have been going very slowly and it is possible they won’t be operational by 2021 as initially planned.

Domestic garbage is not the only problem of Hanoi. It also has to treat 150,000 cubic meters of leachate from untreated dumping grounds.

This was also why local people gathered to prevent garbage trucks from entering Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex. Prior to that, Phu Dien – SFC stopped the operation of the leachate treatment station at Nam Son Complex, which had spread bad odor to residential quarters nearby.

According to Hoang Duong Tung, former Deputy General Director of the Directorate General of Environment, a cubic meter of buried waste will produce 1.3 cubic meters of leachate.

Meanwhile, 85-90 percent of landfills in Hanoi are unsanitary.

Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung told the press that municipal authorities have asked the government to urgently settle the leachate problem.

He has also urged the implementation of the Nam Son Waste-to-Electricity Plant with capacity of 4,000 tons a day. However, even when the plant becomes operational, Hanoi will still have to bury 5 percent of waste.

Thanh Lich

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume

Vietnamese Govt considers fee for domestic waste treatment by volume

If the draft law is approved, people will pay a waste collection and treatment fee based on the amount of waste they produce.  

Da Nang pilots vetiver grass waste treatment system

Da Nang pilots vetiver grass waste treatment system

A group of scientists and biological researchers from Da Nang’s Teacher Training and Engineering College has developed a vetiver (Vetiveria Zizanioides) grass-based system to treat leaks at Khanh Son dump in the city.

 
 

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

TopDev's report recommends that IT personnel should have macro perspective to rearrange their career plans in this varied market.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Vietnam used to be a poor country with only negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that has changed dramatically in recent decades. 

Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

 Amidst the increased use of online banking and e-wallets in the region, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, 

Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Public Health England's conclusions come as ministers consider new measures to combat obesity.

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Associate Professor Bui Thi An, Director of the Institute for Environmental Resources and Community Development, speaks about green construction.

Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Existing legal loopholes have been exploited by many investors taking advantage of incentives given to rooftop solar power projects.

Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on Thursday.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

Many products have an average life expectancy of 10-15 years. If they cannot be commercialized, they will be 'put in mothballs' , said Nguyen Tan Dung, Chemical Technology and Food Dean of the HCM City University of Technology and Education.

Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
Da Nang lacks sufficient clean water, suffers from saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

Da Nang, considered the most liveable city in Vietnam, is facing a risk of lacking domestic water on a large scale because of saline intrusion and other factors in the 2020 dry season.

Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
Memorable images showcase local astronaut in space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 23 celebrated the exploits of Vietnamese astronaut Pham Tuan as one of the greatest national heroes, 40 years on from becoming the first Vietnamese person to orbit the earth.

Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
Vietnamese PM directs suspension of wildlife import
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 issued Directive 29/CT-TTg on urgent measures to tighten the management of wildlife.

Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
Vietnam improves weather forecast to give timely warnings on extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue improving forecasts to give quick warnings of extreme and dangerous weather to try and prevent national disasters.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
HCM City announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

