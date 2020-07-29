Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/07/2020 14:17:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space

31/07/2020    14:14 GMT+7

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

After factories are relocated to the suburbs or industrial zones, the land plots to be freed should be reserved for public space instead of apartment and shopping center projects, experts and the public said in a survey conducted by PPWG (People’s Participation Working Group), Vi Mot Hanoi Dang Song (for a livable Hanoi) group, and the embassies of Denmark and Australia.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space



Architect Dinh Dang Hai, an expert of the Livable City project, the current public space area in Hanoi is only 3 square meters per head, too low compared with the 9 square meters recommended by organizations around the world.

Hai believes that in the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

Pham Thuy Loan, deputy director of the National Institute of Architecture, agrees with Hai that it is necessary to use the land left by relocated factories. She also thinks that existing parks should be enlarged.

Relocated factories turned into apartments

When presenting the results of the survey on the state of 39 factories subject to compulsory relocation from the inner city, Le Quang Binh, chair of PPWG, mentioned Hanoi's light bulb factory fire, which raised concerns about the spread of mercury in the environment.

Eleven out of 39 factories, mostly state owned, have stopped operation with an average area of 19,000 square meters for each factory. Most of the land areas are planned to become apartment blocks or shopping centers.

After the problem occurred with Rang Dong factory, Hanoians become concerned about the relocation of factories out of the inner city.

 


According to Binh, Hanoi authorities named 89 factories that were supposed to be relocated in 2011. Binh’s team surveyed 39 out of the 89 factories to find out if the factories have been relocated and what has replaced them.

They found that 21 out of the 39 factories have been relocated and changed the purpose of use, with the average area of 27,000 square meters for each factory.

After the 21 factories were relocated, the land plots left were used to develop apartment blocks and shopping centers. One factory has become a private university,and another land plot was used for an elevated road.

Eleven out of 39 factories, mostly state owned, have stopped operation with an average area of 19,000 square meters for each factory. Most of the land areas are planned to become apartment blocks or shopping centers.

Meanwhile, seven out of 39 are privately run factories, and they cover only 4,000 square meters each.

According to Binh, local citizens support the relocation of factories and the use of land plots for public spaces such as parks, flower gardens, schools and hospitals.

Kim Chi 

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Inspiring work environments nurture new talent

Inspiring work environments nurture new talent

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in people’s lives. One of the big changes is the working method. Instead of going to the office, many people are now working from home. 

 
 

Other News

.
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

Juggling further education with financial responsibilities can be a tough task at best.

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.

Hanoi air quality worsens
Hanoi air quality worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Facebook has been accused of not blocking ‘dirty ads’ and lending a hand to the behavior of swindling consumers, thus harming the reputation of e-commerce websites and big brands in Vietnam, according to retailers.

Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

IPv6 training to serve e-government development
IPv6 training to serve e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Enhancing State management of climate change is one of the major measures in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Many areas of Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in the central province of Quang Ngai have been significantly affected by illegal construction activities, while the province is seeking UNESCO recognition for the site.

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly.
.

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

TopDev's report recommends that IT personnel should have macro perspective to rearrange their career plans in this varied market.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Vietnam used to be a poor country with only negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that has changed dramatically in recent decades. 

Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

 Amidst the increased use of online banking and e-wallets in the region, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 