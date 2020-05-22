HCM City canals battle severe pollution

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In 2003, HCM City invested nearly VND10 trillion (USD434.78 million) into upgrading Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal. However, the canal still faced pollution, causing mass fish deaths several times.

Nguyen Thi Trang, 65 years old, who has been living near the canal for 30 years said the waste is collected every day by environmental workers, but the canal becomes polluted quickly again due to illegal waste dumping. The rubbish mostly includes plastic bags and cups and polystyrene boxes.





According to HCM City Urban Environment Co., Ltd, around 7-13 tonnes of waste is gathered from the canal daily.

At a section of the canal near Dinh Bo Linh Bridge in Binh Thanh District

Despite warnings about being fined for the illegal dumping, lots of people continue to throw the waste into the canal

Another canal in Hiep Binh Chanh Ward in Thu Duc District is in the same situation with the black and smelly water.

A canal in Binh Tan District is covered by a huge amount of litter. According to Nguyen Van Thai, a worker from HCM City Urban Environment Co., Ltd, it takes more time and efforts to collect waste on water than on land.

Despite being approved in 2002, a project to revive Xuyen Tam Canal has remained on paper. As a result, the canal has become more contaminated.

Dtinews/Laodong