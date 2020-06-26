HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/06/2020    18:16 GMT+7

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

— VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Diep

The contest is organised by the city’s Department of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Vietnam National University-HCM City, HCM City Informatics Association, and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Le Quoc Cuong, deputy director of the city Department of Information and Communication, and head of the contest’s organisation board, said the contest's two categories are the AI-Challenge and AI-Solution.

The AI-Challenge seeks AI-based solutions for existing traffic problems, serving smart traffic in the city.

The AI-Solution looks for outstanding solutions and products based on artificial intelligence technologies in key socio-economic sectors such as production, transportation, finance, healthcare, education, tourism and agriculture, among others.

A jury of experts and scientists from universities and associations will decide the winners.

All domestic and foreign individuals and organisatiions can register online by filling out a form at http://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/dang-ky, or at the Department of Information and Communications office No 59 on Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1.

They can register until August 5 for the AI-Challenge, and until the end of July for the AI-Solution.

 

The organisers are encouraging participants to attach files, photos, videos and links related to their work.

There will be three prizes and extra prizes in each category. Each first prize is worth VND100 million (US$4,300) while the second prize is worth VND30 million ($1,290), and third prize VND20 million ($860).

The number of prizes will be decided by the organisation board and the judges.

Funding for the prizes will be mobilised from various sources.

The awards ceremony is expected to be held in September.

More information is available at 028 3520 2727, http://www.ict-hcm.gov.vn, and stttt@tphcm.gov.vn.  VNS

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
Minister calls for forest protection and management efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Central Highlands localities need to raise the responsibility among forest owners and management to improve protection and development of the areas.

Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware rears head in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

VN84App, a spyware capable of penetrating smartphones and stealing personal user data, has emerged in Vietnam.

Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
Startup uses high tech to popularize hat boi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Renewing hat boi (classical Vietnamese drama) with technology has increased interest in the art among young people as well as tourists.

Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
Apple makes concessions to App Store developers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The tech giant will approve bug fixes to disputed apps and let developers appeal against its rulings.

Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
Japanese supercomputer, crowned world's fastest, is fighting coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

The newly crowned Fugaku system is analysing droplet spread in offices and public transport.

Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
Ex-Googler becomes China’s second-richest person
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Colin Huang prospered after leaving US company, thanks to his e-commerce business, Pinduoduo.

Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
Mekong Delta adapts to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the Government's website chinhphu.vn on the need to develop plans to reduce the negative impacts of drought, salinity and land subsidence in the Mekong Delta.

Tracing waste a new approach for communities
Tracing waste a new approach for communities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Once a bag of garbage is thrown away, what actually happens to it is a mystery to many. 

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/06/2020 

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
Quang Ninh thermal power plant accused of causing air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

Quang Ninh Province People's Committee was asked to investigate the case where many households accuse a local thermal plant of causing air pollution.

Qualcomm will launch its first R&amp;D centre in Vietnam
Qualcomm will launch its first R&D centre in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/06/2020 

US chip manufacturer Qualcomm is the latest to join the wave of relocating to Vietnam with plans to launch production facilities and an R&D centre in Hanoi.

