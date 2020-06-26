HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) application kicked off on June 25. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Diep

The contest is organised by the city’s Department of Information and Communications, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Vietnam National University-HCM City, HCM City Informatics Association, and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Le Quoc Cuong, deputy director of the city Department of Information and Communication, and head of the contest’s organisation board, said the contest's two categories are the AI-Challenge and AI-Solution.

The AI-Challenge seeks AI-based solutions for existing traffic problems, serving smart traffic in the city.

The AI-Solution looks for outstanding solutions and products based on artificial intelligence technologies in key socio-economic sectors such as production, transportation, finance, healthcare, education, tourism and agriculture, among others.

A jury of experts and scientists from universities and associations will decide the winners.

All domestic and foreign individuals and organisatiions can register online by filling out a form at http://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/dang-ky, or at the Department of Information and Communications office No 59 on Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1.

They can register until August 5 for the AI-Challenge, and until the end of July for the AI-Solution.

The organisers are encouraging participants to attach files, photos, videos and links related to their work.

There will be three prizes and extra prizes in each category. Each first prize is worth VND100 million (US$4,300) while the second prize is worth VND30 million ($1,290), and third prize VND20 million ($860).

The number of prizes will be decided by the organisation board and the judges.

Funding for the prizes will be mobilised from various sources.

The awards ceremony is expected to be held in September.

More information is available at 028 3520 2727, http://www.ict-hcm.gov.vn, and stttt@tphcm.gov.vn. VNS

