HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

The app is available on the website https://antoandn.tphcm.gov.vn and is expected to be in app stores on Android and iOS soon.

It will also help the Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and relevant agencies monitor the situation.

The city has issued safety criteria for businesses in the fields of tourism, transport, food services, education, trading markets, supermarkets, and commercial centres. Other criteria for museums, relics, libraries, and sport service establishments have also been issued.

The city’s fundraising board for COVID-19 prevention and control has received more than 153 billion VND (6.5 million USD) in donations from companies and individuals since March 20 when the fund was launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City.

As of May 4, the city had 88 people under quarantine in its concentrated areas, while 103 are self-quarantined at home.

Of the 11 patients being treated at hospitals, nine who previously recovered and were discharged from hospitals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 again.

To deal with this problem, the municipal Health Department decided to extend quarantine duration for cured COVID-19 patients as from May 5. Accordingly, recovered patients will be quarantined at medical establishments for 14 days from the day they are given the all-clear. Those who do not stay there will be monitored at home by district health centres./.VNA

