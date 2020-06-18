Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 11:15:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry

 
 
30/06/2020    09:44 GMT+7

The integrated circuit (IC) industry of HCM City has witnessed much development since 2017 thanks to a series of successful products that were able to attract attention of leading experts in the field. 

HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry

Pressure sensor equipment to calculate water levels – a product of the IC industry in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

However, lately, there seems to be a decrease in this growth speed, asking the municipal authorities to adjust direction and introduce more practical policies to effectively boost the industry.

In the Congress for the 2nd term (lasting from 2019 – 2024) of HCMC Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA), nine key programs were approved. They focus on perfecting the Association’s structure, ensuring member rights, participating in mechanism and policy preparation stages, training human resources of the IC field, organizing international conferences and contests.

In this Congress, HSIA also signed collaboration agreements with Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) to build an IC board laboratory, with Vietnam National University – HCMC to promote IC training programs, and with HCMC Computer Association (HCA) to host major events for HSIA.

Other activities aiming encouraging the development of the microchip industry in the city soon followed this event.

SHTP Incubation Center and HSIA co-organized a meeting to help hi-tech startups commercialize their products in March 2020 at ITO VN Co. Ltd. This company specializes in manufacturing hi-tech automatic equipment for the electronics industry and has branch offices in 18 nations, and thus being able to aid technological startups to expand their market worldwide.

HSIA also connected with Qualcomm Incorporated in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in proposing a suitable mechanism for the growth of the IC industry in HCMC, based on the support of Qualcomm’s product ecosystem.

HSIA then hosted an informal meeting between startups in the microchip industry and DunAn Sensing – a company specializing in supplying adapters and pressure sensors – to help products enter the market more smoothly.

 

President of HSIA Nguyen Anh Tuan stated that the municipal authorities have whole-heartedly created advantageous conditions for the development of the IC industry in HCMC. What is more, members of HSIA are prestigious and strong businesses that are able to collaborate well with one another for the sustainable growth if this industry.

He added that these companies can attract a large quantity of talented human resources via their own partnerships with educational institutes. As a results, their products can easily dominate the domestic market and are intended to enter the international one.

Leading enterprises like Sao Bac Dau, Lac Viet, ITO, and SENVI, along with the support of global giants such as IBM and Japanese partners, are planning to form an ecosystem for a close supply chain in order to expand the market more conveniently.

“We are highly aware of the expectation of the authorities toward our industry since it is identified as the field with a significant growth rate and the foundation for the general development of HCMC, in particular the transformation into a smart city. We also know that our industry need to contribute to addressing current issues of the city, ranging from traffic congestions, urban flooding, air pollution, to infrastructure upgrading. Therefore, HSIA is actively seeking proper development directions to create breakthroughs to fulfill those goals”, said Mr. Tuan. SGGP

Vien Hong

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors

Hanoi offers good opportunities for high-tech agriculture for investors

A number of high-tech agricultural projects have been proposed in Hanoi, a trend encouraged by the recent Hanoi investment promotion conference.

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone

Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone

A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is scheduled to be built in the central highlands province of Gia Lai to develop breeding pigs and produce organic cattle feed and fertiliser.  

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City determines to encourage AI development
HCM City determines to encourage AI development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

HCMC People’s Committee has just organized a meeting about strategy planning for the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and preparation tasks for the upcoming Vietnam AI Festival 2020. 

Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Cyber security corporation Bkav yesterday released a warning about spyware VN84App that is currently aiming at Vietnamese mobile users. 

Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

The near-shore coral reefs in Quang Ngai Province are being damaged by careless tourists.

Qualcomm launches first R&amp;D facility in region in Hanoi
Qualcomm launches first R&D facility in region in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited has launched a new research and development (R&D) facility in Hanoi.

Diversified measures to protect the environment
Diversified measures to protect the environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Nguyen Toan Thang, director-general of the HCM City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, speaks on the plan to turn HCM City into a green, clean and beautiful city.

Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
Vietnam ready to carry out REDD+
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

A meeting was held in Hanoi on June 26 to review the project on support for preparing the readiness to carry out the international framework “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation” (REDD+) in Vietnam Phase 2 (FCPF-2).

Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
Scientist honored for work on environmental conservation, preservation of red-shanked douc langurs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/06/2020 

Le Thi Trang, 34, deputy director of GreenViet, has been honored as one of 10 “Hotspot Heroes” by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF).

Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
Wildlife supply chains for human consumption increases coronaviruses’ transmission risk to people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Samples taken from animals in the wild destined for human consumption contain a high proportion of coronavirus, a new study has revealed.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
Vietnamese tech experts join transnational cyber-attack exercise
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Tech experts of the 10 ASEAN member countries and Japan on Thursday joined an annual cyber-attack drill hosted by the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team (VNCERT/CC).

HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
HCM City contest seeks AI-powered solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee’s contest for solutions and products in artificial intelligence (AI) applications is open to entries until August 5.

HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
HCM City left gloomy amid heightened levels of air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

Air quality in HCM City worsened once again on the morning of June 26 with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 161, a level which is considered to be harmful to people’s health, following an evaluation of monitoring application AirVisual.

Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
Vietnamese scientists say it’s difficult to commercialize their inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/06/2020 

Many inventions created by scientists and research institutes cannot be applied in real life even though businesses need new technologies.

Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
Fokienia trees devastated by illegal logging
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

A tree that appeared at the same time as dinosaurs in Southeast Asia is dying under the hand of humans.

Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
Cybersecurity law to stopper Apple cloud services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Apple’s cloud computing solutions may not be able to touch down in Vietnam due to conflicts with the Law on Cybersecurity that demands foreign service suppliers to store data on Vietnamese servers.

ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
Water quality in Vietnam's rivers varies by region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/06/2020 

The water quality in the upper courses of the major river systems is good, but in urban areas or areas with many sources of waste, more polluted water exists.

Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
Digiworld to distribute Apple products in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Digiworld Corporation will start selling Apple products from the end of this month, confirmed Doan Hong Viet, the company’s chairman and general director.

Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
Wetland nature reserve founded in Thai Binh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

A wetland nature reserve was recently established in Thai Thuy district in northern Thai Binh province.

Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
Nghe An police uncover wildlife trafficking ring from Lao to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/06/2020 

Police in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday seized a man carrying dozens of animals which were allegedly smuggled from Laos to Vietnam for consumption in Chau Binh Commune, in the province’s Quy Chau District.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 