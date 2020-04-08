Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020 21:11:23 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Herd of elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest

 
 
10/04/2020    19:58 GMT+7

A herd of eight elephants have been seen in the central province of Quang Nam.

According to Le Minh Hung, deputy director of the provincial Agriculture and Rural Development, local authorities and experts of US Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Green Annamites Project (Truong Son Xanh) carried out a biodiversity survey in Quang Nam between February and March 11.

   The elephants detected in Quang Nam


During the survey, experts spotted a herd of eight elephants at the elephant conservation area in Nong Son District, including an elephant which is around one-year-old.

“Elephants have appeared in Quang Nam for many years; but this survey showed one little elephant. This is a positive sign for elephant development. The province will intensify measures to help raise local awareness about wild animal protection,” Hung added.

Tu Van Khanh, deputy head of Quang Nam Province’s Department of Forest Protection, said the elephant conservation area in Nong Son District has welcomed four more elephants two years after being set up.

The elephant sanctuary in Nong Son District covers nearly 19,000 hectares in Phuoc Ninh and Que Lam communes. It is part of the Green Annamites Project, aiming to support Vietnam’s transition to climate-smart, low emission, and resilient development that targets people, landscapes, and biodiversity in the central region, with a focus on Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue provinces. Dtinews

 
