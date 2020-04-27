Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 09:57:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers

 
 
28/04/2020    08:46 GMT+7

Tran Tung quit his job with a monthly salary of thousands US dollars to start up an application to provide seasonal staff for businesses.

High-flyer quits job to create app for seasonal workers
Tran Tung (standing), founder of Vkon, during a meeting with staff in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Tran Tung

The 29-year-old from HCM City said he had bet all his savings on his dream to develop the app.

The idea for app, named Vkon, came to him about a year ago when he was trying to find seasonal workers for one of his projects as a film producer.

“Every time I needed to find seasonal workers to help me complete a job, it was very difficult because online information was confusing. I could not find the exact price I would have to pay or information regarding the people I was trying to hire,” he said.

At that time, there was no platform or application to search for seasonal workers, Tung said.

Tung also recognised there was a huge demand from people seeking part-time jobs to fill their spare time all around him, but most were opting to work for e-hailing firms because they did not know where to find other jobs.

“They were the two main reasons I decided to create the application,” he added.

The application’s mission was to connect seasonal workers with customers, he said.

Vkon application

Still in its first stage of development, www.vkon.vn/#/ already advertises over 40 categories of jobs in HCM City.

The app now provides lists of photographer, make-up artists, cleaners, domestic helpers, yoga instructors, MCs, models, wedding planners and web designers with a brief profile and price.

More job categories would be added depending on the demand, he said.

The principle behind the app is similar to current e-hailing applications. Seasonal workers can sign up to become a partner of Vkon, and then customers can select them just like booking a vehicle.

The app now has more than 100 verified partners.

Vkon had created a large ecosystem like an e-shopping app, but worked similar to an e-hailing or dating application. It meant it was both convenient and simple, Tung said.

Duc Huy, a photographer and app partner, said he had been a freelance photographer for five years.

“I often earn a lot at the end of each year, but the rest of the time business is quiet,” Huy said.

Since he became a partner of Vkon, that had changed, Huy said.

Dare to fail

Tung failed his first university entrance exam, but he did not give up. While he was waiting to sit the exam again, he found some part-time work.

After passing the exam the second time round, he studied public relations at Van Lang University.

After graduating, Tung worked as a project coordinator for CHANGE - a non-governmental organisation working in the environmental sector, and became communications director for the organisation two years later.

 

During that time, he also worked as a freelance consultant in the field of marketing.

Two years ago, he started a business producing advertising videos. He was both producer and director of the company, but still worked for CHANGE.

Difficulties finding seasonal workers for advertising videos made me want to do something, he said.

“I wanted to take advantage of technology to better serve people,” he said.

A year ago, he discussed his idea for the app with a friend who worked in the technology sector, and that was it.

He quit his job at CHANGE late last year to focus on the app, even though he was always scared of failure.

“But I have no regrets because I always learn from my mistakes,” he said.

Challenges and future plans

One of the biggest challenges was finding the money to run marketing activities to promote and operate the app.

Tung said he had used his savings to invest VND500 million (US$21,340) in the application.

“But the money is just a drop in the ocean,” Tung said.

Tung said he was looking for investment from both individuals and venture capital funds to develop the app.

The investment for the first round of funding was estimated at $500,000, he added.

He also plans to participate in start-up acceleration programmes to search for advice and support for his app.

The app will be improved day-by-day based on customers’ feedback, he said.

Currently, he is focusing on realistic targets, starting with HCM City. If things fo well he will expand to Hanoi and other big cities across the country.

Tung has set a goal of the app reaching 1 million users in the next 2-3 years.

“My dream is to expand the platform throughout the region and even the world,” he said. VNS

Nguyen Hang

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation

Covid-19 forces Vietnam’s businesses to speed up digital transformation

It may take businesses only several months to carry out digital transformation and process standardization instead of several years as once thought because of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

 
 

Other News

.
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
Passion for applied technology creates start-up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

When he was a student, Le Anh Tien had a passion for scientific applications. He tried to create products in various fields, from economics and the environment to education.

‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
‘Robot army’ helps Vietnam fight Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese-developed robots have been manufactured within a short time to be put into use in the fight against Covid-19.

Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
Vietnam’s second largest telco gets green light for 5G tech tests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s second largest telco is ready in terms of technology, technology and network structure for deploying commercial 5G network.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
Rare, endangered animals handed over to authorities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

Men in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh have voluntarily handed over a pangolin and red-shanked douc langur, rare and precious animals, to the provincial forest management department.

Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
Vietnam makes big investments in biomedical pharmaceutical research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasized the significance of long-term investment in research.

Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
Song from Green Eyes youth group highlights impact of waste on environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/04/2020 

A group of students called Green Eyes has created a video about the problem of waste and its environmental impact.

Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
Over 90 percent of IT firms seek to expand after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

More than 90 percent of IT firms in Vietnam want to hire more staff and expand their business after the pandemic, according to the latest report by Navigos Group.

Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
Geo-Park earmarked for recognition
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park has been listed in the dossier for UNESCO recognition, and the organisation can send an evaluation mission in 2020,

Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
Vietnamese firms warned of Zoom's security risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/04/2020 

The The Vietnam Cyber Emergency Rescue Center (VNCERT) and the Information Security Authority has released a warning about the security vulnerabilities of Zoom, the video conferencing app used since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Da Nang to restore national relic sites
Da Nang to restore national relic sites
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to assign Da Nang city people’s committee to the restoration of the Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountains) landscape site – a National Special Relic – in a decision released last week.

Tips to save the Earth
Tips to save the Earth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Earth needs protection every day. Here are a few tips to save the Earth. Some should be done right now, some should be done right after COVID-19 is brought under control.

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
Vietnam bans cyber attack behaviours in any form
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam strictly bans all cyber attacks against organisations and individuals in any form, said the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesman Ngo Toan Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference on April 23.

Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
Wind, solar power projects in Vietnam stall during pandemic period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/04/2020 

Instead of rushing to build wind and solar power plants as seen a year ago, investors now have no other choice but to wait.

Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/04/2020 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 