Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/05/2020 13:13:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan

 
 
31/05/2020    12:09 GMT+7

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Local authorities earlier this month announced a level 3 natural disaster due to drought in the whole province and level 4 (the highest level) for Thuan Nam and Thuan Bac districts.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
A small girl in Ninh Son District gets water from a local underground water source. 

By May 24, the total amount of water measured in 21 lakes in the province accounted for just more than 12 per cent of designed capacity.

Seventeen lakes were totally empty and locals had to abandon the summer-autumn crop this year in more than 15,300ha of land, losing 10,800ha of rice and 4,500ha of vegetables.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
A herd of sheep seek for food in a barren field due to the drought. 

Local residents lacked water for daily use, leading to authorities implementing various solutions to support them.

Every four hours, authorities sent tanks of water to people, while Thuan Bac District authorities co-ordinated with investors of Binh Tien Tourism Site Project to examine and drill wells, as well as treat underground water from the wells to provide local citizens.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
An old woman in Ta Noi Village, Ninh Son District, fetches water home. 

Local authorities have also enhanced people’s awareness of the need to save water.

Residents in Binh Tien Village, Cong Hai Commune, in Thuan Bac, said each day they came to a nearby stream to take water home. As the stream was exhausted, they had to wait several hours to get enough water.

Mrs A Toa Thi Huynh, 47, from Ta Noi Village, Ma Noi Commune in Ninh Thuan said she walked to a water source located more than 100m from her home under strong sunlight to fetch two 5 litre cans for daily use.

"There is less and less water in the stream while the water is not clean enough for drinking,” she said. “The local army brings us drinking water every day.”

Huynh said wells that locals drilled had also dried up.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
An old man sits on a cracked barren field. 

Ca Mau Ha, 58, also from the village said he had never experienced such a serious drought.

“Streams are getting dried,” he said. “Each day our family needs four cans (each of 10 litres) to use.”

 

He also said his 1ha land of rice and corn was dying as he could not water it for two months.

The poultry and domestic animals in the village are also in need of food.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Forests in Ninh Son District have died during the long drought.  

Nghiem Van Vinh, chairman of Ma Noi Commune’s People’s Committee, said the commune had stopped nurturing rice and vegetable planted on 800ha of land.

“Ta Noi Village is in serious need of water among six villages in the commune,” he said.

The village hosts nearly 700 people who mostly live on agriculture.

Local soldiers will provide clean water to locals till the end of May, he said.

Luckily, the situation got better as on May 26, a large amount of rain fell in several hours in Bac Ai District.

The rain measured at Phuoc Hoa Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Station was 43.6 mm/24 hours; in Phuoc Tan Station 44.6mm; and Phuoc Dai Station 36.6 mm.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Thanks to the rains in the past few days, streamlines in Nình Thuan have got enough material for water processing plants to supply locals. 

Before May 26, thunder and rain appeared in various localities in the province.

The total amount of rain in Ma Noi Commune on May 27 was 85 mm and Pha River (in the same Ninh Son District) was more than 105 mm; in Phuoc Binh Commune (of Bac Ai Province) was 117 mm.

Tran Ngoc Hung, deputy director of Ninh Thuan Province’s Fresh Water and Environment Hygiene Centre, said the rain had helped improve the problem. VNS

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.  

 
 

Other News

.
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
Finding gold in computer, smartphone waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

Scientists say exploiting gold mines is not the only way to obtain gold. The source with the most potential is electronic waste. For every ton of smartphone waste, there are 350 grams of gold.

Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
Hundreds of households in Hanoi suffer from overloaded dumping site
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Over 500 households in Lien Phuong Commune, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi, have reported a dumping site to the local authorities multiple times after living over a year with pollution.

Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
Robots made of scrap inspire VN young people to protect environment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A team of young people that has created a giant robot made of automobile scrap hopes to create a park to display the robots.

World's deepest octopus captured on camera
World's deepest octopus captured on camera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

A "Dumbo" octopus is photographed at a depth of 7,000m in the Indian Ocean's Java Trench.

Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Mud and sand split from an on-going real estate project in the southern central province of Binh Thuan has affected many local households.

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

All residents in rural areas of the Mekong Delta must have access to clean water, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at a seminar held in Soc Trang Province on Wednesday (May 27).

Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

The US president's move follows a decision by Twitter to add a "fact-check" notice to his tweets.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests
Progress made in protecting nation's forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/05/2020 

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 