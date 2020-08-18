Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 14:03:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations

23/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Two days after calling for the community's donations for its animals during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced to stop accepting money and food from donors.

The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, one of the world's oldest, has received several tonnes of meat, fruit and vegetable donations to help it take care of its animals amid the second COVID-19 outbreak. 

The zoo received over VND2.5 billion (over $100,000) in cash, more than 20 tonnes of meat, fruits and vegetables donated by visitors, individuals and organisations in the city and neighbouring provinces.  

The donation began after the zoo’s social media campaign called for public donations launched last week following its closure due to the spread of the virus. 

Mr. Pham Van Tan, Director of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Company Limited, said: "Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of visitors to the zoo has droped compared to normal days in the past. After the zoo made the call, the number of visitors has increased, but the number is still less than one half of the old days.

Tan said the zoo is self-financed with income mostly from ticket sales. It closed for two months from March to May following COVID-19 containment measures. It reopened on May 15 and again closed on July 25 after the return of the coronavirus in Da Nang. 

The zoo’s staff of 270 agreed to a 30 percent cut in their monthly salary in August while working full-time to care of the animals. 

From May 15 to July 25, the zoo earned VNĐ15 million ($645) a day from ticket sales, a significant drop from the pre-pandemic VNĐ300 million ($12,900). 

The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden was established in 1895 and is the country’s largest zoo and botanical garden.

Located in Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1 in downtown HCM City, it is home to hundreds of species of mammals, reptiles, birds and rare orchids and ornamental plants. 

The zoo includes the Museum of Vietnamese History of more than 25,000 artefacts featuring the traditional culture of southern Vietnam.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

A zoo staff feeds the parrot.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

The amount of food is still adequate for all mammals before and after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

A worker transports food for animals in the zoo.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

Hippo consumes tens to hundreds of kilograms of food per day.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

Fresh fruits and vegetables for the animals.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

People visit the zoo after the call for help.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

The giraffes in the zoo.

 
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

The elephants are well cared for in the zoo.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

Quite a few people visit the zoo these days.

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

Some pictures of animals at the zoo taken by VietNamNet:

Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng
Bên trong Thảo Cầm Viên sau khi nhận quyên góp 2,5 tỷ từ cộng đồng

Phong Anh

Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City

Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City

Saigon Zoo has received tonnes of fruits and vegetables from donors across the country to feed the zoo animals after a recent plea from the managers.

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

 
 

Other News

.
VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

HCM City Department of Construction has proposed to collect fees on discharged water in an effort to deal with the severe flooding problem in the area.

High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

If they were to ever think about trash, most people would picture a load of waste thrown. New style trash bins, developed from human creativity, can also be used for storage and contribute to beautifying city streets.

Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tracked 1,391 cases of people having close contact with an infected or suspected Covid-19 infection.

Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have warned.

“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the “Make in Vietnam” Awards. 

Air quality improving in northern region
Air quality improving in northern region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded outstanding socio-economic development and has been lauded for it by the international community, but along with progress, the country is facing challenges with water management and security, an official has said.

Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.

Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

“The ICT industry can create a pair of wings for the country to fly. One wing is digital technology and the other is communication," Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said.

Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/08/2020 

Saigon Zoo has received tonnes of fruits and vegetables from donors across the country to feed the zoo animals after a recent plea from the managers.

Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

With its great potential in IT, Vietnam as ASEAN chair has been making efforts together with other member states in boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is sweeping regionwide.

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

By 2030 Vietnam will be listed as one of the top 30 countries for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index, targeted the national digital transformation program. 

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

The slow development of a waste collection, transport and treatment system in Vietnam is caused mostly by limited financial resources.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 