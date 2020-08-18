Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations

Two days after calling for the community's donations for its animals during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced to stop accepting money and food from donors.

The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden, one of the world's oldest, has received several tonnes of meat, fruit and vegetable donations to help it take care of its animals amid the second COVID-19 outbreak.

The zoo received over VND2.5 billion (over $100,000) in cash, more than 20 tonnes of meat, fruits and vegetables donated by visitors, individuals and organisations in the city and neighbouring provinces.

The donation began after the zoo’s social media campaign called for public donations launched last week following its closure due to the spread of the virus.

Mr. Pham Van Tan, Director of Saigon Zoo and Botanical Company Limited, said: "Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the number of visitors to the zoo has droped compared to normal days in the past. After the zoo made the call, the number of visitors has increased, but the number is still less than one half of the old days.

Tan said the zoo is self-financed with income mostly from ticket sales. It closed for two months from March to May following COVID-19 containment measures. It reopened on May 15 and again closed on July 25 after the return of the coronavirus in Da Nang.

The zoo’s staff of 270 agreed to a 30 percent cut in their monthly salary in August while working full-time to care of the animals.

From May 15 to July 25, the zoo earned VNĐ15 million ($645) a day from ticket sales, a significant drop from the pre-pandemic VNĐ300 million ($12,900).

The Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden was established in 1895 and is the country’s largest zoo and botanical garden. Located in Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1 in downtown HCM City, it is home to hundreds of species of mammals, reptiles, birds and rare orchids and ornamental plants. The zoo includes the Museum of Vietnamese History of more than 25,000 artefacts featuring the traditional culture of southern Vietnam.

A zoo staff feeds the parrot.

The amount of food is still adequate for all mammals before and after the Covid-19 outbreak.

A worker transports food for animals in the zoo. Hippo consumes tens to hundreds of kilograms of food per day.

Fresh fruits and vegetables for the animals.

People visit the zoo after the call for help.

The giraffes in the zoo.

The elephants are well cared for in the zoo.

Quite a few people visit the zoo these days.

Some pictures of animals at the zoo taken by VietNamNet:

Phong Anh

