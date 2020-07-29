IPv6 training to serve e-government development

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

The advanced programme, lasting from 2020 to 2025, targets technicians of IT units under ministries and public sectors and aims to support public agencies in completely switching from IPv4 to IPv6 in 2025.

According to research from Facebook and Apple, internet connections using IPv6 are 1.4 times faster than IPv4.

Vietnam’s Iternet has been upgraded to operate well on IPv6, in preparation for the country’ e-government development and national digital transition.

As of June, it was ranked 10th globally in IPv6 adoption, with more than 36 million users./.VNA

