ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ITU Digital World to be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020 - Illustrative image (Source: https://www.biztoday.news/)

The Ministry of Information and Communications said on May 7 that Minister Nguyen Manh Hung had discussed with ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao and reported the postponement to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to the organisers, this is a difficult decision as the event is expected to attract over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 ITU member states.

ITU Digital World 2020, formally known as ITU Telecom World, will be co-organised by ITU Telecom, part of ITU, and the Vietnamese ministry.

The new name, which was adopted following an initiative proposed by Vietnam at the 2019 event in Hungary, reflects the current global and regional digital transformation, focusing on partnerships and innovation in the development of digital governments, a digital economy and a digital society.

ITU Digital World is a global platform for accelerating ICT innovations. It aims to deliver economic development faster through its exhibition of digital solutions, forums for sharing knowledge, and networking hubs connecting nations, organisations and individuals./.VNA