Japanese investor to build hi-tech R&D hub in Da Nang

Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have approved an investment proposal by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan for an R&D centre at Da Nang High-Tech Park worth a total of 35 million USD.

An artist's impression of the Fujikin Da Nang R&D centre. Fujikin Incorporated from Japan plans to develop the centre with investment of 35 million USD at Da Nang Hi-tech Park (Photo courtesy of Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority)

The Da Nang Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (Da Nang HPIZA) said Fujikin Inc plans to produce air valves using semi-conductor production lines, as well as medical equipment, robots, new energy tech using hydrogen, facilities for the environment and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It said the project will involve Nobel prize winner Amano Hiroshi (awarded together with Isamu Akasaki and Shuji Nakamura for the invention of efficient blue light-emitting diodes).

Fujikin Incorporated has inked a human resources training deal with Da Nang College for Science and Technology under the Da Nang University to provide manpower for the Fujikin Da Nang R&D Centre.

It will be the first R&D centre of Fujikin in Vietnam as the company had developed one centre and three factories in Osaka and Tsukuba in Japan as well as plants in the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Ireland.

The company also plans to manufacture new technology, nano-tech and smart city-related information technology at the Da Nang-based R&D centre.

According to Da Nang HPIZA, a series of investors including aerospace components manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) of the US; Tokyo Keiki Precision Technology Inc and Niwa Foundry from Japan; and Dentium company from the RoK have already opened factories at the park.

The 1,100ha ‘green’ hi-tech park has attracted 22 projects worth 400 million USD from FDI and 6.3 trillion VND (274 million USD) from domestic investors.

Da Nang and LG agreed to develop an R&D Centre for car components at the park./.VNA