24/03/2020 12:42:10 (GMT +7)
Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official hinh anh 1

People access to clean water in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh recently sent the message to organisations to mark World Water Day (WWD), March 22 and World Meteorological Day (WMD), March 23.

The United Nations chose 'Water and Climate Change' as the theme for the WWD and WMD this year.

In Vietnam, Thanh said, climate change happens every day and every hour leaving serious consequences including drought, saline intrusion and floods in different areas.

It also proves that water resources are seriously and directly affected by climate change leading to problems of livelihood, economy and environment, he said.

Extreme weather issues such as flood, drought and saline intrusion have occurred more frequently and unpredictably, directly affecting surface water and groundwater resources.

UNICEF data shows that nearly a third of the world’s total population cannot access clean and safe drinking water.

Thanh said that with the theme for WWD and WMD this year, global rainfall monitoring measurements to build a common data system for different purposes was imperative. The purposes included scientific research and water resources management to optimal use of water for socio-economic development and natural disaster prevention.

To ensure water resources security and sustainable development, water management should focus on building and conducting projects on national water resources and water resources in river valleys, he said.

 

Management organisations should improve supervision on water exploitation and use. Reservoir operation must strictly follow processes issued by the Prime Minister to ensure essential water use demand and limit the consequences of floods and droughts.

Measures to reduce pollution in rivers must be employed and investment in the wastewater treatment industry should be encouraged.

Deputy Minister Thanh called for more care from the community and policymakers to resolve water resources issues.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will complete legal procedures and policies for the development of meteorological work towards a meteorological industry in Vietnam.

The ministry will also improve human resources for meteorological work and give priority to meteorological observation network automation.

The amount of measuring stations in rivers and climate radars will be increased to improve forecast quality.

Thanh said that to use water resources effectively and sustainably, cooperation from all of society was needed.

Each resident should use water economically every day and improve awareness on water resources protection, an essential contribution to water management and coping with climate change, he said./. VNA

 
 

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

Technology startups receive huge investments
Technology startups receive huge investments
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Feasible solutions were needed to eliminate traditional lime kilns while satisfying national lime demand, the Vietnam Foundry and Metallurgy Science and Technology Association has said.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

