Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam.

It brings together several essential work tools like messenger, online docs and sheets, cloud storage, calendar, and video conferencing.

As businesses and educational institutions around the world scramble to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak with initiatives ranging from travel restrictions to mandatory work from home and remote learning, Lark is trying to help people stay connected.

The free version comes with unlimited video calls (with advanced screen sharing), 200GB of cloud storage, online collaborative docs and sheets, a smart calendar, a messenger, unlimited third-party app integrations, and customisable attendance/approval workflows.

The features are synchronised so that there is no need to juggle between applications to get work done.

Lark has also just launched a live-streaming feature to unlock more virtual collaboration possibilities. Video meetings can be live-streamed to reach millions of people, useful for large-scale meetings in situations such as senior executives presenting a speech to thousands of employees around the world, and for teachers remotely giving lessons to their students.

Joey Lim, the company’s commercial lead, APAC, explained: “With remote working in place, organisations are grappling to ensure that their employees remain productive while working remotely. The same also applies in schools and universities where educators are working hard to ensure that their students can continue to learn wherever they may be.” VNS

