Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/04/2020 10:51:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area

 
 
02/04/2020    09:45 GMT+7

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Huynh Luu Duc Toan, 30, a lecturer at the Banking Faculty of the HCM City Economics University, is now a postgraduate in behavioral economics at Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area

Huynh Luu Duc Toan



As the pandemic broke out, Toan decided to return to Vietnam.

After getting a negative test for the first time, Toan was transferred to Khanh Hoa Military School for quarantine.

Toan carried out research on Vietnamese people’s awareness about Covid-19 and published his findings in Economics Bulletin, an open science journal, founded in 2001 by Myrna Wooders, a Canadian economist. Its editor-in-chief is Professor John P. Conley from Vanderbilt University.

Toan carried out research on Vietnamese people’s awareness about Covid-19 and published his findings in Economics Bulletin, an open science journal, founded in 2001 by Myrna Wooders, a Canadian economist. Its editor-in-chief is Professor John P. Conley from Vanderbilt University.
 

Toan believes the awareness of risks will determine people’s behavior. 


He carried out the research in the quarantine zone and selected samples randomly online. The survey was conducted on people aged from 15 to 47.

For Toan, computer and internet access are enough for him to work everywhere.

The researcher found two things. First, a relation between geographical positions and awareness of risks. The people in southern region had higher awareness than in other regions.

Second, use of social networks and fake news affects the awareness of risk.

The quarantine area was relatively quiet in the beginning. There were only four people in the area during the first days. The airy space allowed Toan to concentrate on the research.

Toan sent his work to Economics Bulletin. Receiving the news that the research had been published, Toan was happy he could do a small thing to contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

“A small butterfly on the West Coast can create a storm on the East Coast. I just hope everyone in my position can be a small butterfly to inspire the power to blow away Covid-19,” he said.

Vietnam has been doing well in its fight against coronavirus. Toan still wants the international media to pay attention to data from Vietnam.

According to Toan, people's awareness of official information is only ranked 5/10. Therefore, the role of the press and official information in this period is extremely important. The information needs to be condensed but sufficient, he said. 

Le Ha

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.  

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.  

 
 

Other News

.
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
Asia-Pacific space agencies to meet in Hanoi in late October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

The 27th Asia-Pacific Regional Space Agency Forum (APRSAF-27) will be held in Hanoi from October 27 – 30, the Vietnam National Space Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VASC) said on March 26.

Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
Saltwater intrusion affects Mekong Delta’s fruit cultivation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Saltwater intrusion has affected many fruit growing areas in the Mekong Delta as local farmers struggle to secure irrigation water for their orchards.

Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
Digital transformation: Minister calls for creative use of online services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has called on the community of digital technology firms to be more creative and provide more services on online platforms.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 