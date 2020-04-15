Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 10:25:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang

 
 
16/04/2020    09:19 GMT+7

A locally-made non-invasive ventilator has been introduced by Da Nang-based private Duy Tan College to help the fight against COVID-19.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
A locally-made ventilator is introduced by a research team at Da Nang-based Duy Tan College. The ventilator can be used for COVID-19 patients. — Photo courtesy Duy Tan College

Head of the research team, Dr. Le Hoang Sinh, said the prototype ventilator was the first product made by the college to help beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the materials were sourced locally by engineers from the college.

Sinh said the team is finalising the design to soon put it into mass production at a cost of VND20 million (US$870) each.

The DTU-vent can run on batteries for three hours in case of a power cut, he added.

Local firm QCM Technologies, an embedded software system developer, also debuted a non-invasive ventilator at Da Nang’s high-tech park.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
A non-invasive ventilator made by local engineers of QCM Technologies at Da Nang Hi-Tech Park. It's the first made-in-Da Nang ventilator in the fight against COVID-19. — Photo courtesy Nguyen Thanh Chuong

Nguyen Thanh Chuong, director of the company, said the non-invasive prototype ventilator was manufactured by engineers and workers at the company.

 

“We could manufacture 20 non-invasive ventilators a day. It uses 50 per cent local materials for a competitive price of VND25 million ($1,000) each," Chuong said.

He said the prototype ventilator was produced using recommendations from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company plans to produce ventilators for export in the future, he added.

QCM, which was granted an investment licence at the park in 2017, has been a unique provider of technology solutions – including shrimp size and weight grading machines – for domestic use and export.

Also on Tuesday, the city’s young business association presented two ventilators and 1,000 COVID-19 test kits (worth $62,000) to Da Nang general hospital and centre for disease control. — VNS

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients

A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production

Vietnam accelerating ventilator production

The crucial ventilating equipment used to save the lives of coronavirus patients are becoming a commodity much sought after by many countries, including Vietnam.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19
More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Ninety-three projects and startups are ready to provide technological solutions to help solve problems and assist frontline workers, isolated communities and indirectly affected people.

Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels
Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth 515.3 billion VND (22 million USD) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020.

Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Households allocated forest lands to exploit but also protect in Kien Giang Province have improved their income from harvesting trees and aquatic creatures and growing crops.  

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

People are turning to computer games while confined at home during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

ShoeX spent four months researching and developing the world's first face protective mask made from coffee grounds. The biodegradable filter membrane is replaceable.

Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Dating apps are nothing new to many Vietnamese people, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased their popularity.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 