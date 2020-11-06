Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/11/2020 17:43:16 (GMT +7)
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source

06/11/2020    17:40 GMT+7

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Waste is classified by environmental workers in Long An Province. The WWF and local authorities have begun waste classification at source in Tan An City. Photo courtesy WWF

The WWF said people in the city would have to classify their waste into three categories: organic waste, recyclable waste and other waste, which would be collected on different days based on their category.

Organic will be used to produce fertiliser, recycled waste will be recycled and the rest will be treated at a factory. This is part of the major efforts being made by the city and province to deal with overloaded landfills in Long An Province, contributing to the prevention of waste, especially plastic waste released into rivers and oceans

In August and September, the WWF worked closely with local authorities to pilot waste separation at source along Binh Dong 2 Street, with the participation of 430 households.

More than 95 per cent of the households actively participated in the programme. Organic waste made up about 45 per cent of the total, and all the waste was collected and transported to the Tam Sinh Nghia waste treatment plant.

This initial success is why authorities have decided to replicate the model across Ward 3, with about 4,800 households.

A worker pushes a waste cart to collect household garbage as part of a waste classification at source campaign in Tuy An City. Local people and businesses in the city began waste classification at source this month. Photo courtesy of WWF

"Garbage and the overloaded landfills are always a problem for the city and we have had a hard time finding a comprehensive solution. The success of the pilot model on Binh Dong 2 has given us the confidence and determination to expand the model to Ward 3 and Tan An City in the near future”, said vice chairman of Long An People’s Committee, Pham Van Canh.

It is estimated that 80 per cent of plastic waste in the oceans comes from cities with high population densities. An insufficient terrestrial waste management system combined with increasing sales of single-use plastic products has seriously added to the marine plastic problem. Tan An City lies downstream on the Mekong River, one of the 10 most polluted rivers in the world. If the waste problem in the city can be solved, it will contribute greatly to reducing plastic waste in the river and the ocean and set an example for others to follow.  

WWF-Vietnam Project Manager of Reduction of Marine Litter by Improved Waste Management Measures in the Mekong Area Trinh Thi Long shared: “Waste separation at source is not that difficult and many countries already do it. In Vietnam, we do not have this system yet due to numerous factors, including people's habits and lack of waste treatment systems. The success of Binh Dong 2 has proven to us this is feasible and that people support it. I believe that with increased public awareness and strong support from authorities, our waste problems will be resolved in the near future so that waste can become a resource in Vietnam."

 

The Reduction of Marine Litter by Improved Waste Management Measures in the Mekong Area project is being sponsored by the German Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Kaldewei and Straniak (Germany).

Helene Paust, First Secretary – Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Vietnam, said: “We are thrilled that the project has started because the model of separating waste at source hasn't received much interest and similar projects have failed. When we can convince people that it is them, and not anyone else, who can solve the problems of the environment in which they live, they will have greater motivation and belief in what they are doing. Perhaps this will be the secret to the success of this activity.” 

Meanwhile, the UNDP and Women's Union of Binh Thuan Province have started a project themed ‘Integrating Resources for the Reduction of Ocean Waste’ with the aim of enhancing awareness and changing behaviour about sorting waste at source among communities, social organisations and marine businesses in Tuy Phong District, Phu Quy Island and Phan Thiet City.

The consumption of single-use plastic products and non-biodegradable plastic bags will be cut towards an end goal of no plastic bags or single-use plastic products through the implementation of policies and activities to reduce waste flows from both land and sea operations into the environment.

The project will be implemented over the course of 24 months as part of a larger project funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs entitled ‘Scaling Up a Socialised Model of Domestic Waste and Plastic Management in 5 Cities’ (DWP5C) implemented in Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan and Binh Duong.

Binh Thuan Province is currently facing huge environmental problems, especially the discharge of plastic waste.

"Disposal of trash into the environment has generated a large amount of waste which is affecting the environment and causing damage to marine ecosystems, especially waste from the ocean,” said Le Tuan Phong, vice chairman of Binh Thuan's People's Committee.

“The implementation of this project is very important for accelerating local action for the National Action Plan on Marine Litter Management. The project will empower the important role of the informal waste sector and promote strong collaboration and partnership between the informal and formal sector in waste management,” said Sitara Syed, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Vietnam. VNS

Vietnam is the fourth largest plastic polluter in the world. Each year, up to 700,000 tonnes of plastic waste is thrown away and not recycled properly.

The principle of “considering waste as a resource” mentioned in the environmental protection bill introduced in the National Assembly’s meeting in April has been clarified, emphasising recycling and reusing.

 
 

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

