24/04/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers

 
 
24/04/2020

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An will build erosion prevention projects along rivers to protect locals' properties and safety, the provincial People's Committee has said. 

Long An to build erosion-prevention projects along rivers
Erosion along riverbanks in Long An Province’s Tan An City last year caused parts of four houses to fall into the Vam Co Dong River. 

One of the new erosion prevention projects is a 700 metre embankment along the Bao Dinh River in Tan An City.

Construction on the project, which costs VND56 billion (US$2.4 million), will begin this year. The project will prevent erosion and flooding, and improve environmental protection when completed in 2022.

The province will also speed up construction of ongoing erosion prevention projects this year, including one along the Can Giuoc River being built in Can Giuoc Town and Long Chau Commune in Can Giuoc District. The project costs a total of VND280 billion ($11.9 million) and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Last year, the province announced an erosion emergency of 2,400 metres long along the Can Giuoc River in Can Giuoc Town and Long Chau Commune.

Many erosion cases along rivers this year have occurred because of drought and heat, which have caused low water levels as well as cracks on soil embankments along rivers.

 

In Tan Tru District, four large erosion cases occurred along the Nhut Tao irrigation system in February and March. They covered a total length of more than 210 metres along rivers in Binh Trinh Dong, Lac Tan, Que My Thanh and Nhut Ninh communes.

Of the four cases, one occurred at the Vam Co Tay River in Nhut Ninh Commune, eroding more than 100 metres of the river bank.

Vo Kim Thuan, head of the province’s Irrigation and Rural Development Sub-department, said erosion along rivers in the Nhut Tao irrigation system will continue after heavy rains, and if the water levels of the rivers remain low. 

The People’s Committee has told the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to work with relevant departments and agencies to set up erosion prevention plans to ensure the safety and property of locals.  VNS

Latest news

