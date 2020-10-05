Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/10/2020 07:39:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs

06/10/2020    06:32 GMT+7

Rock crabs are known for their high nutritional and economic value but are in danger of extinction on Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam. 

Local authorities have joined hands with the Nha Trang Institute of Oceanography to preserve the renowned species.

A rock crab conservation site was set aside on 500 sq. metres on Be An Binh Island. Local authorities have released nearly 3,000 crabs weighing 30 to 50 grams each. The rocky terrain on the island creates the perfect habitat for the crabs, and crab hunting is prohibited on the site.

 

Ly Son was previously the “land of rock crabs”. However, with a booming population and growing demand among traders and tourists, the crabs have been over-exploited.

Rock crabs are as tasty as sea crabs. Each kilo can fetch up to 17.30 USD. Good preservation will help sustain natural crab breeds, providing a stable and sustainable livelihood for local people./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Da Nang City, the State Bank of Vietnam, as well as Can Tho and Vinh Phuc provinces were rated level A for their concern about implementing information security.

HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
HCM City to connect all rooftop solar systems to power grid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation plans to soon connect all rooftop solar power to the electricity grid.

Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
Prof Ngo Bao Chau: conditions for scientific research in VN have improved
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

When appointed as a professor, Prof Ngo Bao Chau, the Fields medalist, thought he would be in more comfortable circumstances. 

HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City has reached 12 of its 16 targets in its pollution reduction programme for the 2016-20 period, according to the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
Vietnam Bear Rescue Center provides help to nearly 200 bears
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/10/2020 

The lives of 200 bears have been rescued from the caged life to Vietnam Bear Rescue Center over recent years.

Time to think about recycling of end-of-life solar panels: experts
Time to think about recycling of end-of-life solar panels: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/10/2020 

The growth of solar power generation in Vietnam has come alongside increasing concern over the disposal of end-of-life solar panels in the coming decades.

Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
Eco-conscious startup makes handbags from discarded plastic bags
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

After noticing that more and more people were throwing away plastic bags, Pham Thi Kim Hang decided this year to make stylish handbags out of discarded plastic bags and fabric.

Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020
Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

The International Display Workshop 2020 (IDW 2020), the annual event of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will take place from October 20-22, for the first time organized by Vietnam.

Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
Co Tu people help save freshwater fish from extinction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/10/2020 

Scientists are working with the Co Tu community on a conservation programme to sustain levels of freshwater fish.

Experts support To Lich River revival plan
Experts support To Lich River revival plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

Some Vietnamese experts have advocated a plan to turn Hanoi’s To Lich River into a recreational area with investment from Japan.

Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
Tram Chim National Park’s endangered birds need protection as habitats shrink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

The Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has 13 bird species that are facing the danger of extinction and need urgent protection, according to park authorities.

Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
Vietnam to honour contributors to wildlife conservation during 2010-2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/10/2020 

Vietnam will honour organisations and individuals with great contributions to wildlife conservation in the 2010-2020 period.

Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
Vietnam, Singapore hold ministerial conference on cyber security
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information held a virtual minister-level conference on cyber security on September 29.

Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
Elderly man picks up trash, recycles it into useful items
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/10/2020 

Discarded items, after going through the hands of Nguyen Hong Linh, 74, in Nam Tu Lilem district in Hanoi, become beautiful useful things.

Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
Ca Mau asks for Gov't support to prevent erosion at western sea dyke
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has petitioned the Government to provide nearly 29 billion VND (1.25 million USD) to develop three erosion-prevention projects to prevent the western sea dyke from collapsing.

TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
TV industry goes online, competes with iQIYI, Netflix
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/09/2020 

Domestic pay-TV providers today have to compete fiercely with cross-border platforms such as iQIYI and Netflix.

Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
Google Doodle marks Vietnam’s Cai Luong folk opera
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Google Doodle today, September 28, honoured cai luong, a style of modern South Vietnamese folk opera, on the occasion of Vietnam Stage Day.

HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
HCM City’s downtown district encourages green living by exchanging necessities for waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

People living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 exchanged plastic bottles, paper and other solid waste for rice, cooking oil, salt, and potted plants during the last two weeks.

Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
Ministry calls for public to make world cleaner
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/09/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan talks about this year’s campaign to make the world cleaner.

PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
PM calls for action to protect endangered langurs in Ha Nam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to take emergency actions to protect white-rumped langurs – a critically endangered primate species endemic to northern Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 