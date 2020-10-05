Ly Son island working to preserve renowned rock crabs

Rock crabs are known for their high nutritional and economic value but are in danger of extinction on Ly Son Island, off the coast of Quang Ngai province in central Vietnam.

browser not support iframe.

Local authorities have joined hands with the Nha Trang Institute of Oceanography to preserve the renowned species.

A rock crab conservation site was set aside on 500 sq. metres on Be An Binh Island. Local authorities have released nearly 3,000 crabs weighing 30 to 50 grams each. The rocky terrain on the island creates the perfect habitat for the crabs, and crab hunting is prohibited on the site.

Ly Son was previously the “land of rock crabs”. However, with a booming population and growing demand among traders and tourists, the crabs have been over-exploited.

Rock crabs are as tasty as sea crabs. Each kilo can fetch up to 17.30 USD. Good preservation will help sustain natural crab breeds, providing a stable and sustainable livelihood for local people./.VNA