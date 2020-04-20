Made-in-Vietnam solution helps avoid international bandwidth congestion

Making its debut in March, EGOVC Jitsi, the video conferencing solution, now has more than 60 users.

The solution was developed by the E-government Center at the Authority of Information Technology Application (AITA) under the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC) on the basis of Jitsi, an open source software.





Do Lap Hien, deputy director of the center, said the center decided to work on the solution after realizing that many people could not attend offline meetings organized by AITA when they were away on business.



The solutions are even more necessary in the context of the social distancing policy.

Hien and his co-workers decided to choose Jitsi, which has high security level and feasibility, to develop a video conferencing system.



The research and development kicked off late last year. After three weeks, the center set up the system and put it into experiment at AITA.



After the Tet holiday, as the epidemic began escalating, the engineers optimized the source code and prepared to build a strong system to be ready to serve distant conferences.



In early March,the center joined forces with Bach Kim Company to deploy the conferencing system on infrastructure with strong servers and large bandwidth. In mid-March, EGOVC Jitsi became operational, serving individuals’ and institutions’ needs for learning and working from a distance.



The great advantage of EGOVC Jitsi is that the whole server system is located in Vietnam, so users don’t have to connect with hosts overseas.



It doesn’t need to connect to international internet channels because many individuals and organizations use foreign conferencing solutions at the same time, creating congestion.



Also, the AAG undersea cables broke down on April 2.



To use EGOVC Jitsi for free, users need to access https://hoptructuyen.aita.gov.vn, or https://emeeting.mic.gov.vn and follow the steps as instructed.



The center has prepared documents to give detailed instructions about how to install the solution on their existing infrastructure.



The individuals and organizations that do not have infrastructure of their own still can create meeting rooms on the infrastructure provided by AITA, serving 10 virtual meeting rooms with 50-100 people for each room.



According to Google Analytics, the total number of EGOVC Jitsi users has reached 4,800, and 2,437 meeting rooms have been created.



The solution on Jitsi platform serves meetings of a small and medium scale (50 connection points).



Jitsi is also used by members of the CoMeet alliance to develop online conferencing solutions.

