Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 17:02:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market

26/08/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

DNA tests are believed to have outstanding objectivity and accuracy compared with other methods, including fingerprint biometrics. Studies have found that DNA tests have an accuracy level of up to 95 percent.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market

Beijing-based consultancy EO Intelligence estimates that the Chinese DNA test market for infants will be $405 million by 2022.

Gene decoding can bring many benefits and is used to identify blood relations or evaluate children’s abilities.

Experts said gene decoding can help parents plan their children's education, personalize nutrition and exercise plans, and discover genetic abnormalities to prevent potential diseases (cancer, stroke, diabetes etc).

In Vietnam, gene-related services were just introduced two years ago. However, Vietnam also has well known names in the field, including Genetica, Gentis, Siltragene and Gene Solutions. Besides, some hospitals also provide blood-relation tests, including Medlatec and Genlab.

According to HFEA (Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority), tens of millions of people have used DNA analysis kits.

Gene decoding companies can also sell data with consent from clients. In 2018, the US-based 23andMe earned $123 million from the sale of the right to access a database comprising 1 million gene types.

In Vietnam, gene-related services were just introduced two years ago. However, Vietnam also has well known names in the field, including Genetica, Gentis, Siltragene and Gene Solutions. Besides, some hospitals also provide blood-relation tests, including Medlatec and Genlab.

 

Gentis is the pioneer in the market as it appeared in 2010. At first, Gentis mostly provided DNA tests to find blood relations and detect human pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Now, Gentis can sequence the entire human genome with the capacity of 2,000 samples a day.

As for Genetica, its advantage is that it carries out gene decoding with AI. Genetica owns its gene decoding chip, certified by IIumina (the world's No 1 gene decoding organization), capable of handling more than 5,700 samples a week. The company collects and preserves customers' saliva samples with specific tools.

Genetica analyses and decodes genes at its laboratory in the US. In the near future, when it opens a lab in Vietnam meeting US standards, customers will receive the results sooner.

The Vingroup Big Data Institute has recently announced a project on building a database of genetic variation of the Vietnamese people, valued at $4.5 million.

Most recently, the Genome Research Institute implemented a project on sequencing and building the first Vietnamese genome. 

Le Ha

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus

Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children

The doctor who tracks down genes that cause deafness in children

With their method of detecting gene mutations which cause hearing impairments, Dr Tran Thi Thanh Huyen and her co-workers are representing Vietnam at the final round of the ASEAN-US Science Prize.

 
 

Other News

.
Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam: Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Vietnam: Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

Google and Facebook will have to perform their tax duty and take responsibility for content verification of cross-border advertising services in Vietnam.

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is developing a national strategy on development of Vietnamese digital firms to 2030.

The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

Some proptechs still have commitments from investors to provide huge capital, which shows the great potential of the platform in the future.

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
Mekong Delta district lacks clean water for household use
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

About 5,600 households in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien District lack access to clean water and have to harvest rainwater or buy clean water from other areas, according to the district’s People’s Committee.

Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
Country's main coconut area attacked by pest that appears for first time in province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is taking measures to control the coconut black – headed caterpillar (Opisina Arenosella Walker) which has appeared for the first time in the province, damaging coconut trees.  

Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
Inside the Saigon Zoo after receiving VND2.5bil. donations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/08/2020 

Two days after calling for the community's donations for its animals during the Covid-19 epidemic, the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced to stop accepting money and food from donors.

Hanoi river water remains polluted
Hanoi river water remains polluted
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

The quality of surface water in many lakes and rivers in the north has improved, but 15 monitoring areas of 185 that have been monitored remain heavily polluted, mainly on the Cau and Nhue-Day rivers.

VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
VN government decree to sweep away spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

Businesses in the fields of real estate, insurance and education will bear the biggest influences from the newly released decree on preventing spam messages and calls.

High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/08/2020 

If they were to ever think about trash, most people would picture a load of waste thrown. New style trash bins, developed from human creativity, can also be used for storage and contribute to beautifying city streets.

HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
HCM City to charge fee for sewerage to reduce flooding
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

HCM City Department of Construction has proposed to collect fees on discharged water in an effort to deal with the severe flooding problem in the area.

Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tracked 1,391 cases of people having close contact with an infected or suspected Covid-19 infection.

Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/08/2020 

This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have warned.

“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the “Make in Vietnam” Awards. 

Air quality improving in northern region
Air quality improving in northern region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 