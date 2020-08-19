Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

DNA tests are believed to have outstanding objectivity and accuracy compared with other methods, including fingerprint biometrics. Studies have found that DNA tests have an accuracy level of up to 95 percent.

Beijing-based consultancy EO Intelligence estimates that the Chinese DNA test market for infants will be $405 million by 2022.

Gene decoding can bring many benefits and is used to identify blood relations or evaluate children’s abilities.

Experts said gene decoding can help parents plan their children's education, personalize nutrition and exercise plans, and discover genetic abnormalities to prevent potential diseases (cancer, stroke, diabetes etc).

In Vietnam, gene-related services were just introduced two years ago. However, Vietnam also has well known names in the field, including Genetica, Gentis, Siltragene and Gene Solutions. Besides, some hospitals also provide blood-relation tests, including Medlatec and Genlab.

According to HFEA (Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority), tens of millions of people have used DNA analysis kits.

Gene decoding companies can also sell data with consent from clients. In 2018, the US-based 23andMe earned $123 million from the sale of the right to access a database comprising 1 million gene types.

In Vietnam, gene-related services were just introduced two years ago. However, Vietnam also has well known names in the field, including Genetica, Gentis, Siltragene and Gene Solutions. Besides, some hospitals also provide blood-relation tests, including Medlatec and Genlab.

Gentis is the pioneer in the market as it appeared in 2010. At first, Gentis mostly provided DNA tests to find blood relations and detect human pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. Now, Gentis can sequence the entire human genome with the capacity of 2,000 samples a day.

As for Genetica, its advantage is that it carries out gene decoding with AI. Genetica owns its gene decoding chip, certified by IIumina (the world's No 1 gene decoding organization), capable of handling more than 5,700 samples a week. The company collects and preserves customers' saliva samples with specific tools.

Genetica analyses and decodes genes at its laboratory in the US. In the near future, when it opens a lab in Vietnam meeting US standards, customers will receive the results sooner.

The Vingroup Big Data Institute has recently announced a project on building a database of genetic variation of the Vietnamese people, valued at $4.5 million.

Most recently, the Genome Research Institute implemented a project on sequencing and building the first Vietnamese genome.

Le Ha

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.