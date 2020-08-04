Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Two rare turtles have been rescued and released into the environment by a local man in central Quang Binh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

Cao Ngoc Tuan, a resident in Huong Hoa Commune in Tuyen Hoa District, bought the two turtles and handled them over to local authorities to set them free after realising they were endangered creatures.

The two turtles were caught in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park by local people.

On July 31, Tuan handed over the two rare turtles to the Organism Rescue, Conservation and Development Centre.

Cao Ngoc Tuan (centre) talks with local enforcement. — VNA/VNS Photo

The two turtles included a keeled box turtle and an Indochinese box turtle, both critically endangered species.

Nguyen Van Linh, chairman of Huong Hoa Commune’s People’s Committee, cheered Tuan or his act of courage in rescuing the rare creatures. VNS

