Many countries to attend Ministerial Roundtables at IDW 2020

The International Display Workshop 2020 (IDW 2020), the annual event of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will take place from October 20-22, for the first time organized by Vietnam.

The event includes the Ministerial Roundtable and Forum Sessions associated with development of the digital world, and a Virtual Exhibition with national pavilions of member countries and those of leading corporations in the world. The event is expected to have the participation of many ministers of ITU member countries, leaders of international organizations, leading organizations and experts on ICT and digital economy.

The Ministerial Roundtable is an important activity of the ITU Digital World 2020, co-chaired and operated by the ITU Secretary General and the Minister of Information and Communications of Vietnam. The conference consists of 3 discussion sessions with the participation of ICT ministers of member countries.

Ministers of many countries have registered to participate in the Ministerial Roundtables, including the Minister of Economy and Digital Transformation of Spain, the Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland, the Minister of Economic Development of Italy and the Ministers of ICT and digital economy of African and Latin American countries.

Turning the pandemic into opportunity for better social change

Ministers will focus discussion on the topic of the role of ICT in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cooperation between ITU and member countries in implementing digital transformation programs. This is also an opportunity for Ministers and business leaders to have a dialogue on policies and strategies to further promote the essential role of ICT in the prevention of Covid-19 and economic recovery.

Introducing ITU Digital World 2020, the ITU website emphasizes: “We are living in an era that never existed - globalization, exponential technological changes, the climate crisis - and now COVID-19. However, Albert Einstein said: 'In the middle of difficulties is opportunity.' Our challenge is to use the pandemic as an opportunity to change our society, our environment, and our lives for the better."

Ministerial Roundtables will have the participation of ministers, management agencies and business leaders to discuss broadband development and the role of connectivity in the context of a global pandemic, and the role of technology in the national digital transformation strategy. This is also an opportunity for the public and private sectors to exchange views, adjust supply and demand in connection, and identify ways of faster economic recovery through cooperation.

