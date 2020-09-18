Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:58:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Information and Communications Ministry enhances network security with campaign

19/09/2020    14:33 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has launched the “Review and remove malware nationwide in 2020” campaign to enhance the country's network security.

The malware infection rate in Viet Nam has decreased but still remained high compared to other countries in the world. — Photo quantrimang.com

The campaign aims to reduce the malicious code infection rate by 50 per cent. It also aims to cut the number of Vietnamese IP addresses in 10 popular botnets – a collection of internet-connected devices infected by malware that allow hackers to control them – in half.

It would also take Việt Nam out of reports on malware infection rates.

The National Digital Transformation Programme, approved by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in early June 2020, says ensuring network safety and security is key to digital transformation. All IT equipment, products, software, information systems and investment projects have mandatory components on network safety and security.

The ministry has clarified cyber safety and security a prerequisite for e-government development and digital transformation.

However, according to security firms, malware infection in Việt Nam has decreased but still remained high compared to other countries. Statistics showed that Việt Nam has about 16 million IPv4 addresses, of which about three million IP addresses are regularly blacklisted by many international organisations, while two million IP addresses are regularly found in botnets.

The campaign will allow people to use malware prevention software for free via https://khonggianmang.vn.

A representative from the ministry’s Department of Information Security said the campaign is for businesses and home network systems and equipment. The group accounts for the majority of the IP addresses.

The campaign would also contribute to improving the country's reliability in e-transactions, thus promoting socio-economic development and contribute to ensuring national defence and security.

The department would co-operate with VNPT, Viettel, CMC, FPT, BKAV and Kaspersky to implement the campaign.

 

The campaign would assess 10 major botnets that need to be treated with priority, build and deploy tools on a large scale, whereby users get free downloads to inspect and remove malicious code from their computers.

“After the campaign, we will evaluate results and plan to implement future campaigns,” the department said.

The campaign has been implemented in all provinces and cities from the local to the central level, through specialised IT units of ministries, branches and localities, State groups and corporations, commercial banks and financial institutions.

In addition, it has also received support from organisations, corporations and major security firms such as Kaspersky, Group-IB, FireEye, F-Secure and ESET.

The campaign has been implemented gradually. The ministry hopes it will achieve positive results, contributing to clean malware from Việt Nam’s cyberspace. This will help ensure safety for transactions of agencies and enterprises, as Việt Nam is accelerating digital transformation towards the development of digital government, digital economy and digital society, it added. — VNS

In August this year, the Department of Information Security recorded 517 cyber attacks on information systems in Việt Nam (199 phishing cases, 160 deface attacks and 158 malware attacks), falling 0.77 per cent over the previous month. The number of Vietnamese IP addresses in botnet networks is over 2 million, a decrease of 0.03 per cent compared to July. The number of recorded cyber attacks, warnings and the number of botnet IP addresses showed a slight decrease in the last three months.

The decrease was due to the department continuing to strengthen the recording, warnings and instructions on information security. 

However, cyber attackers have still taken advantage of concerns about the pandemic to increase the spread of malicious code. The number of IP botnets compared to the same period last year was still at a high level.

To ensure network security, the department would strengthen monitoring and active scanning on Viet Nam’s cyberspace. VNS

 
 

Other News

.
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
‘Trash for gifts’ encourages Hanoians to sort their garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/09/2020 

Hanoians have been exchanging recyclable trash for gifts every Saturday morning at garbage collection points in four inner districts across the city since mid-August.

Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
Vpostcode system provides exact addresses based on national database
FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Post-forwarding and logistics services obviously need the new Vpostcode system, but other business fields such as electricity, water, gas, telecommunication and security services also need address databases with satellite navigation.

Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
Pine forest poisoned in Central Highlands region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

A pine forest in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has died after being poisoned.

Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
Three Vietnamese scientists awarded Alexandre Yersin prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

The Swiss Vietnamese Medical Association (HELVIETMED) announced that three Vietnamese scientists have won the Alexandre Yersin Prize for outstanding medical publications, according to the Swiss Consulate General in HCM City.

Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
Vietnam mulls solutions to prevent unlicensed cross-border games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/09/2020 

Preventing unlicensed games from crossing the border to Vietnamese gamers has been an ongoing headache for management agencies.

Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
Vloggers fined, but YouTube still winks at improper videos
FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

Video clips with unhealthy content and ‘trash videos’ are rampant on the internet. But YouTube still has not set tight control over the toxic clips because it can ‘get more than it can lose’, according to observers.

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips
FEATUREicon  16/09/2020 

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
Lecturer, students make solar-powered lighting equipment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/09/2020 

The product works thanks to the sunlight convergence mechanism.

When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
When will iPhone 12 arrive in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

Because of Covid-19, iPhone 12 won’t arrive on the same day as the international launch, as it has in previous years, dealers say.

International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
International journal publishes Vietnamese IVF research
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/09/2020 

The development of children born from a "freeze-only" transfer is similar to and even better than those born from a "fresh embryo" transfer, 

Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
Vietnam strives to unleash potential of AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Whilst Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be considered a new yet promising concept in the nation, AI has been included in the list of high technologies that need to be prioritised for further development since 2014.

Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
Google share in Vietnam search market hits low on competition from Coc Coc
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

The search engine's share giant dropped by nearly 4.8 percentage points in August 2020 year-on-year.

Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
Hanoi struggles to deal with plastic waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/09/2020 

Plastic waste can take up to hundreds of years to decompose, creating an increasing burden on landfills, particularly when the sites run out of space to bury garbage.

Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
Study on development of children born in vitro by 'freeze-only' method published in international journal
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/09/2020 

Fertility and Sterility is an international journal for obstetricians, gynecologists, reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, basic scientists and others who treat and investigate problems of infertility and human reproductive disorders.

Hanoi working hard to combat air pollution
Hanoi working hard to combat air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/09/2020 

Deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment Le Tuan Dinh speaks about solving the root cause of environmental pollution in Hanoi in a bid to improve air quality.

HCM City restores polluted canals one by one
HCM City restores polluted canals one by one
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/09/2020 

The 10-kilometre Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal running through districts 1, 3, Tan Binh, Phu Nhuan, and Binh Thanh in HCM City has become a popular place for sightseeing, taking photos and doing exercises.

VN cities needs strict measures to persuade residents to abandon old polluting motorbikes
VN cities needs strict measures to persuade residents to abandon old polluting motorbikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/09/2020 

Old vehicles are one of the major reasons behind the serious air pollution in urban areas.

Vietnam's top 10 research institutions in the fields of natural science
Vietnam's top 10 research institutions in the fields of natural science
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/09/2020 

The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) remains the leading unit in the number of international publications across the country during the period from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ tool helps find ransomware
‘Make in Vietnam’ tool helps find ransomware
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/09/2020 

Decrypting and identifying ransomware and checking for malicious files are features of two new "Make in Vietnam" tools provided free of charge by the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC).

Photo of Google’s made-in-Vietnam smartphone Pixel 4a leaked
Photo of Google’s made-in-Vietnam smartphone Pixel 4a leaked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/09/2020 

This is Google’s latest smartphone model, which was first introduced to the market in early August after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 