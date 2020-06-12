Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform

 
 
14/06/2020    01:31 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Ministry introduces corporate governance platform hinh anh 1

At the ceremony 

1Office is one of the Made-in-Vietnam platforms introduced to enterprises in the national digital transformation process.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said the MIC hopes Vietnamese digital tech companies will grasp opportunities and develop more platforms to fully serve national digital transformation.

1Office has so far offered services to 2,000 companies and 100,000 users, making it easier for them to oversee workforce, clients, business operations, and communications.

 

The ministry previously introduced other Made-in-Vietnam platforms used for e-government building such as distant training, health check-ups and treatment, postal codes, webinars, and cloud computing.

It also called on its units to popularise digital platforms to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to succeed in domestic and global markets./.vna

 
 

