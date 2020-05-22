Ministry launches digital transformation campaign

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a campaign in Hanoi on May 22 to step up digital transformation via cloud computing technology.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung told the launch ceremony that domestic telecom companies have mastered the technology and built basic platforms for distant learning, health check-ups and treatment, accounting, and cyber-security and safety, among others.

Vietnam now has some 27 data centres with over 270,000 servers belonging to 11 local enterprises, he went on.

The domestic cloud computing market is worth nearly 200 million USD and growing more than 30 percent annually. Vietnamese firms, however, account for just 20 percent of the market.

Hung added that successful digital transformation would help Vietnamese firms save costs, maintain operations, and overcome difficulties, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Director General of the MIC’s Information Security Authority Nguyen Khac Lich also announced a set of technical criteria in choosing cloud computing platforms in service of e-government.

Those meeting the criteria will be announced in the near future.

Eleven domestic cloud computing enterprises have committed to offering a 20 percent discount to new users until July 22, to stimulate demand./.VNA